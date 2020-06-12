WGA West Black Writers Committee Co-Chairs Call on Industry to "Revolutionize the Way Our Industry Recruits Writers" – Up News Info

In an open letter to Hollywood, the co-chairs of the WGA West Black Writers Committee said today they are distressed, angry and "apologize without change" across the industry in the wake of national protests in support of Black Lives Matter. movement.

"We need to revolutionize the way our industry hires writers," wrote Michelle Amor, Hilliard Guess, and Bianca Sams. "The entertainment industry needs to implement forward-looking project staff and development practices, including attracting, developing, advising, hiring, and retaining the next generation of diverse writers, directors, producers, and executives, at all levels."

Calling for action, not words, they told industry leaders that "either you commit to a new institutionalized system of accountability with and for black writers, or you demonstrate that you are doing just another strategic virtue signaling performance that is considered necessary to survive the times ".

Here is the letter in its entirety:

Dear Hollywood

As African Americans, professional screenwriters, and members of the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) Committee of Black Writers (CBW), we feel heartbroken, angry, and demand systemic change without apology. We read his statements about his commitment to the lives of blacks, and passion and duty have forced us to respond to his peers. We join you in discussing how we can continue to hold our union and industry accountable for these stated commitments to black writers specifically, and to racial equality in Hollywood in general. It is not just the future of our industry or our livelihood as writers, but our own lives as African-Americans that depends on your listening intently and intentionally to what we have to say in response.

The United States is currently facing what can only be described as a reckoning. As a nation, we have been remarkably poorly prepared in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic; has left millions of people unemployed and uninsured, has claimed more than 113,000 American lives to date, and, due to systemic barriers to medical care and the rampant fight against blackness in the medical field, has been two Times more deadly to African Americans than to whites, Latinos, and Asian Americans. . This pandemic has been a grim backdrop for recent protests honoring George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black people killed in this country for state-sanctioned violence and racist discrimination. Together, these killings and the impact of COVID-19 have intensified the cries for accountability by law enforcement, government officials, individual perpetrators of violence against blacks, and all American systems and industries that historically they have perpetuated structural racism throughout the world. On the cusp of a paradigm shift, many brands and organizations face their "defining" moments: either they are for black lives or they are not.

For the entertainment industry, Netflix led the charge by sharing its "duty with (its) members, employees, creators, and black talents to speak out," declaring that, "(keeping) is being complicit," and closing with the family call, "Black lives matter." Many others did the same, including Hulu, HBO, CBS, Starz, Warner Bros. TV, FX, A24, and the unions. This was a necessary step and, frankly, long overdue to be accountable to black artists and employees in Hollywood. His statements indicate his acknowledgment of his public duty to question the role of the entertainment industry in perpetuating racism, both in front of and behind the camera. As your black peers in this industry, we intend to base the validity of your statements on how you confront your racist history and honor your commitments to actively replace your racist systems with radically inclusive systems.

Consider his reign, beginning in 1915, when his first blockbuster film, The Birth of a Nation (originally called The Clansman), revolutionized contemporary cinema. Co-written by two white men, the film validated violently racist stereotypes of black people (white actors with black faces) and revived the Ku Klux Klan, which murders black people and terrorizes our communities to this day. The birth of a nation would generate the current equivalent of $ 1.8 billion in its early years, and it is still billed as one of the best movies of all time. It legitimized Hollywood as the leader in the global entertainment industry, kick-starting its storytelling practices, either by exploiting and vilifying the experiences of black people for the sake of profit, or by excluding us entirely from their stories.

In the century since the launch of The Birth of a Nation, blacks have endured generations of systemic oppression, since the segregation of the Jim Crow era, excessive vigilance, modification, lack of access to quality education, and discrimination of bank loans, up to disproportionate rates of

unemployment, poverty, indigence and imprisonment. You were there the whole time, denying us equal representation on your sets and in your studios while perpetuating dehumanizing stereotypes about us in the movies and mistelling our stories to the world. As African-Americans, we cannot afford to deny how these racist stories have served to mischaracterize us as individuals, mark our experiences, and impact how we are perceived and represented at work and throughout the world. As writers, we remember the barriers to simply getting to Hollywood. Since the net worth of black families is ten times less than that of white families, many of us cannot afford to go to film school, and therefore we are not prepared to enter the industry. Despite the fact that white writers and executives demonstrate that a formal film school education is not needed to create successful films, agencies and studios have enforced degree requirements just to secure entry-level Hollywood positions. Those of us who attend film school often can't afford to do an unpaid internship or work in a low-paying job as an assistant or in a mailroom – both great ways to get into the industry, but not a way realistic to survive. In Los Angeles.

Black writers who "made it" in Hollywood have still been denied jobs at all levels, overlooked for opportunities we were qualified for, rejected from the writers' rooms because of a "lack of experience," without Support when looking to create content specifically for black audiences, critically underpaid and battered compared to their white counterparts, and historically ignored during award season. As potential employers, they will refuse to hire us on the assumption that we cannot help telling "conventional" stories and, at the same time, hire a white writer to tell a narrative about blacks. Basically black writers have been critically underrepresented in this industry at the expense of consistently authentic and diverse storytelling. Since its inception, it has been committed to ignoring the depth and value that we bring to its studios, businesses and productions.

In 2015, a full century after The Birth of a Nation, the criticism that came with

#OscarsSoWhite finally triggered an industry trend toward implementing DEI-oriented practices. However, the WGAW 2020 Inclusion Report found that "systemic discrimination against writers from underrepresented groups remains widespread," and white writers still got 80% of all film jobs in 2019, while black writers only They got 5.6% of the writing jobs, according to UCLA 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report. Some have tried to blame this on the shortage of black writers, yet there are at least 808 self-identified black writers in the Guild; We have been here, ready to work.

We need to revolutionize the way our industry hires writers. When companies and studios claim to uphold diversity, but refuse to prioritize hiring black writers for a writing room or to contribute to black narratives, it is perpetuating a system that exploits or excludes black experience and perspective . Not only are you ruling out the impact of black voices to authenticate the narrative you are putting out in the world, but you are telling us, colleagues, that our contribution is neither important nor valuable to the work this industry produces. Studios should abolish the practice of hiring only very exclusive list writers. If you only hire other white people you know, you are allowing the spread of unconscious bias and racial inequality in Hollywood. If you don't know black writers, expand your circle. His unwillingness to meet and work with blacks is part of his unwillingness to humanize us as his equals. This mindset can be subtle in one context and can be fatal to us in the next.

We want to believe that his statements imply a new dedication to undoing this damage and restoring trust between the writers of Hollywood and Black. The entertainment industry needs to implement “forward-looking project staff and development practices,” which include “attracting, developing, advising, hiring, and retaining the next generation of

diverse writers, directors, producers and executives, at all levels ”(UCLA). We also challenge you to partner with schools to create programs that educate and prepare black and colored people for a career in Hollywood.

As black screenwriters and union members, we join this industry because of our passion for connecting with others by sharing our narratives, perspectives, and experiences. Now, we want White Hollywood to take an active role in creating new industry systems that connect us with the access, opportunities, and compensation that we have worked hard for and deserve so that we can feel secure enough to continue. helping to drive this industry forward. We demand our many well-deserved seats at the table, and we insist that they treat us with the respect and dignity we deserve. Our ancestors prepaid our costs when they built the wealth of this country with their own lives.

Hollywood, what you do next is paramount. As the most powerful entertainment industry in the world, we challenge you, the powers that be, those with unmistakable privileges, the elite executives who approved those statements, to begin instituting real systemic change. Basically, either you commit to a new institutionalized system of accountability with and for black writers, or you demonstrate that you are presenting just another strategic virtue-signaling performance deemed necessary to survive the times. But it cannot survive without the radical inclusion of black writers and artists in its sets and studios.

We, the WGAW Black Writers Committee, are willing to do our part to continue to bring diverse, dynamic and authentic stories to the rest of the world. When you need us (and you will need us), now you know where to find us.

Make your people call our people. In solidarity and power,

Michelle Love

Co-Chair of the WGAW Black Writers Committee

Hilliard Guess

Co-Chair of the WGAW Black Writers Committee

Bianca Sams

Vice Chairman of the WGAW Black Writers Committee