WGA Award-winning writer Produ This Is Us ’Vera Herbert signs with Gersh – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Vera Herbert, a key writer-producer on NBC's iconic drama series We are, has signed with the Gersh Agency.

Herbert is co-executive producer at We are where it has been since after the pilot. The first episode he wrote on the show, Season 1 Trip, earned him a WGA Award for Episodic Drama. In addition, Herbert has shared in We are‘Three Drama Series Emmy nominations to date.

Before that, Herbert was a writer and producer on the popular comedy series MTV. Clumsy. She also wrote the script for the drama. Flicker, who was a pilot at the CW during the 2012-13 season.

Herbert is also represented by Jackoway Austen Tyerman.