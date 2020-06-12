Western Australian Governor's Statue spray painted before the rally

The statue of Western Australia's first governor has been decorated in bright colors, just hours before a Black Lives Matter rally of thousands at Langley Park in Perth.

The Sir James Stirling statue was not dragged or destroyed like others have been around the world in recent days, but his hands and neck were sprayed with red and an indigenous flag was sprinkled on the base.

A statue of Western Australia's first governor, Sir James Stirling, has been spray painted in Perth. (9News)

Stirling led the attack, now known as the Pinjarra massacre, against a group of Binjareb Noongar people in 1834.

Some 8,500 people are expected to attend the rally tomorrow, despite warnings from federal and state authorities.

"What worries me is the possibility of an outbreak of coronavirus," said Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt.

Stirling led an attack on a group of Aborigines in the 19th century. (9News)

He said an outbreak of the virus had the ability to cause "great destruction,quot; in Aboriginal communities.

There has been no evidence of community spread in Western Australia, but Mr. Wyatt's concern has been echoed by medical experts, including Australian Medical Director Dr. Brendan Murphy.