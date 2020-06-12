Wendy Williams publishes mysterious new photos with her new boo: "He makes me laugh,quot;

Roommates, Wendy Williams is apparently out here living her best life these days, and all thanks to her mysterious new boo. In several photos posted on social media, Wendy showed herself on a date with her new man … but was very careful not to reveal her identity.

As we previously reported, Wendy Williams has been eager to return to the dating scene, and it seems like she's finally found someone special. In April, during the home version of her daytime talk show, Wendy said she had a particular interest in someone and now it seems like she and her new mystery man are having fun with the couple.

Previously, she said that he gives good gifts, comes with a car and a driver, and they also like the same food and music, and it's age-appropriate as well.

In some photos posted to her Instagram account, Wendy described her new boo this way:

“It makes me laugh, pay for lunch and we have good times in our city! Happy Friday! Hurry up, Governor Cuomo, I'm ready for our studio show!

However, that was not all, as she added a few more words about him in a later post:

“After lunch, a stroll through town with old school music on bass! I love it today because all my good times happen before nightfall. How are you doing on Friday?

Only time will tell if and when Wendy will show her new man's face, but we'll definitely be waiting!

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!