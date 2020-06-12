Watch Live: Daily information from the World Health Organization's COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) is giving its daily coronavirus report since 1700 CEST.

Watch live on the video player above.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that amid a "growing global pandemic,quot; there was particular concern for low- and middle-income families, especially women and children.

The fear is that factors other than COVID-19 could have a worse impact on such communities worldwide than the virus itself, he said.

Women may be at risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth if services are threatened by the pandemic, and WHO has guidelines on how to maintain them.

Tedros also expressed concern about the effect of school closings on youth, many of whom may experience depression, anxiety, and online abuse. In many countries, the main mental health services are at school, he said.