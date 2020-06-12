Waiting tables: 3 Twin Cities restaurants prepare for the return of dinner service – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – For the first time in months, Minnesotans can enjoy a meal inside a restaurant again as the owners reopened to 50% capacity this week.

As part of Up News Info's "Waiting Tables,quot; series, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield registers for the third time with three restaurants that are now ready to serve.

What would have once been a multitude of moderate lunches is now a cause for complete celebration at Red Cow in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. Michael Giacomini, who helps run the Red Cow / Red Rabbit Restaurant group, says three long months have passed.

"We went from being 99% for dinner and 1% to go, to 100% to go overnight," said Giacomini.

They had to lay off 340 of their 400-person staff, and are now slowly hiring.

"We are receiving mixed messages. Some still do not want to return, others say:" Yes, I do it because I know you will be clean, "said Giacomini.

Crystal Lade is one of the employees who says she feels safe and smart.

"Very happy to be back. I would say that we are all in this industry because we are people, so it has been really weird how not having people here, "said Lade.

They are working at half capacity and asking for a little extra grace. They have opened five of their six locations, and hope to open their sixth soon in Uptown.

"Things are going to be a little different now. As if our hours were shorter, the service could be a little slower, because we don't have as many people as we normally would, so I would say, you know, patience, "said Giacomini.

East of the cities of Stillwater, the owner of Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop, Cory Buettner, is excited not to have to be patient any longer.

"It feels great to be open again," said Buettner.

Leo's dining room seats five of the 13 tables. Buettner credits the city for allowing him to create a parking lot patio, and credits his staff for helping him stay afloat.

"Our motto was:" We are too small to fail. We can adjust, we can change, we can adapt, "Buettner said. "All those changes and all those modifications have brought us to where we are today, which is where we are beginning to prosper."

And in Northeast Minneapolis, PinKU owner Xiaoteng Huang says he never thought he would be where he is today.

"We just had to be innovative to act quickly, to adapt to recent changes," said Huang.

How to restructure your dining room, make it a low contact environment and create a makeshift patio.

"We don't have time to buy patio furniture, so we literally moved some tables and some chairs outside and created a small patio seating area," Huang said. "He lent me an umbrella from my mother."

If you want to dine at PinKU, you must wear a mask and take your temperature. Huang says that although he never closed, he received a hit to his bottom line. But his first day of internal eating was hopeful.

"Our sales were on par with our sales before the pandemic," said Huang.

Each of the restaurants says they plan to keep fighting, as they are finally ready to serve.

The owners suggest checking their social media accounts because they are adjusting and changing hours and booking capacity on a daily basis.