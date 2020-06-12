Wagner in a car park: the Berlin opera adapts to COVID-19

"Das Rheingold,quot; is part of the cultural DNA of Germany. The dramatic opera written by Richard Wagner tells the story of gods and goddesses, giants and dwarves, stolen gold, love and hate.

Usually played in wacky theaters, but due to COVID-19, that's no longer possible. Coronavirus restrictions in Berlin include banning large gatherings in closed public spaces such as cinemas, theaters, and nightclubs.

Then, the capital's main opera house, the Deutsche Oper, got creative: He organized a socially distant, open-air performance on the building's outside terrace.

"In the beginning, it was an emergency solution. But in an emergency, you become inventive. And then, in the end, you find that it fits perfectly, it is exactly correct," Dietmar Schwarz, director of Deutsche Oper Berlin, told . .

The typically two-and-a-half-hour piece, part of Wagner's four-act ring cycle, has condensed to 90 minutes.

In this version, only 22 musicians are on stage and keep their distance from each other.

It was an artistic challenge, says South African-born director Neil Barry Moss.

"We have this incredible space. With this incredible story. Which gives you the opportunity to make a strange version that no one else has done. What are you supposed to say about the piece, the piece is so famous? For me, this was completely obvious, "Moss said.

It is the second time that a performance has been performed in the opera parking lot. The last time was in 2014, but the acoustics was still a surprise.

"We had actually forgotten this, but the acoustics are pretty good here. It's pretty good without any amplification. It's not certain, but it's pretty good," Schwarz said.

German authorities may eventually allow smaller concerts and performances in theaters later in the summer.

But, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, this is the only opera to have been performed in front of an audience in Germany.

"I think it's very essential. Culture is something you take for granted. But without it, you can't function. It's a basic human right, I think, to participate in culture," Moss said.

Only 800 tickets were available for the five performances scheduled in the parking lot. They all ran out in 12 minutes.

Check out Jona's report in the video player above.