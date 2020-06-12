VW's first mass market EV suffers delays due to software issues

Volkswagen is delaying the release of certain versions of the all-electric ID 3 because the car's software is not ready, confirming months of reports from German outlets such as Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Manager Magazine about the company's struggle to bring its first mass-produced electric vehicle to market.

According to VW, people who preordered the "limited edition,quot; version of the electric car will start receiving them as soon as next week. But customers who buy the most available (and most affordable) versions of ID 3 will have to wait a few more months. VW will ship some 3 IDs in September, but the company's App Connect infotainment system and car display screen won't activate until a software update arrives. And VW says it won't start shipping full versions of ID 3 until closer to the end of the year.

Reports of VW software issues date back to 2019

It's a black eye for the project, and it's one of the reasons VW CEO Herbert Diess was stripped of his role in the brand this week. (Diess continues to lead the largest Volkswagen Group). Diess was also reportedly removed from the CEO position due to issues with the launch of the new Golf and due to a series of missteps on his watch, such as a racist announcement released earlier this year. .

When the Volkswagen Group laid off thousands of factory workers early last year, the company said it was simultaneously creating thousands of new software jobs to help make up the difference. And in September 2019, the company told vendors that it would handle software development itself, echoing Tesla's approach.

But the company has apparently been overwhelmed as Manager Magazine reported in December 2019 that VW decided to move forward with building some ID 3s with incomplete software. Now the best case scenario is that the most important car, the first in a deep line of vehicles with the all-electric ID mark, is going to stumble out the door.