Voting compensated for the first time in your life and encourages everyone to do the same: watch the video

The rapper admitted that he voted for the first time and encouraged everyone to do the same. After all, it seems to be one of the few efficient methods to achieve positive change that is very important, now perhaps more than ever!

Amid Black Lives Matter protests in all 50 states of America and around the world, many celebrities have been reminding fans that voting is crucial, so everyone must register to do so, especially when it comes to voting for a new president in the fall.

That said, Offset is the latest celebrity to promote constitutional law.

The Migos rapper admitted that, at 28, he only issued his first ballot and was quick to share with the world how proud he was about it.

He even promised never to skip another voting season, be it at the local, state or national level.

On June 9, Cardi B's husband voted in the Georgia primary and shared the experience with his followers.

He made sure to thank the site when we all voted for the help he got to sign up and check to make sure he was even allowed, due to past convictions.

‘I didn't even know I could vote, but now that I know I can, I'm doing my part. Everyone should do their part, "he tweeted.

And that was not all he did to promote the vote among his followers.

Right after voting, he also shared a video on Instagram in which he said to fans: ‘Yes, sir, I feel good. Feel proud. I'm trying to make a difference, so I came to my state of Georgia. Come and visit the polls. They have all been through the same pain. We can make a change. I just voted, my first time, 28 years old. I have passed my record and my story, and I can vote. "

In the caption, he reiterated the same idea and encouraged people to vote as well.



