Video of arrest of indigenous leader shocks Canada

TORONTO – Video from the police dashboard camera shows the indigenous chief approached on the ground by a police officer, hit in the head and put in a strangler.

His face is bleeding when they take him handcuffed to the police cruiser.

The video, released by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday night, horrified many Canadians and is likely to add further fire to a simmering debate on systemic racism in police forces across Canada.

Allan Adam, chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation in northern Alberta, was questioned by police about an expired badge. He ended up accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, according to the CBC. The video was presented as an exhibit in his court case.

Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipeywan First Nation shows injuries that he said were caused by agents of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at Fort McMurray, Alberta. Credit… Allan Adam, via Reuters

"How can this amount of force be reasonable given that there was no threat to the public or the police?" tweeted Cindy Blackstock, professor of social work at McGill University, director of the First Nations Family and Child Care Society of Canada.