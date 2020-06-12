Video of arrest of indigenous leader shocks Canada

TORONTO – Video from the police dashboard camera shows the indigenous chief approached on the ground by a police officer, hit in the head and put in a strangler.
His face is bleeding when they take him handcuffed to the police cruiser.
The video, released by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday night, horrified many Canadians and is likely to add further fire to a simmering debate on systemic racism in police forces across Canada.
Allan Adam, chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation in northern Alberta, was questioned by police about an expired badge. He ended up accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, according to the CBC. The video was presented as an exhibit in his court case.
"How can this amount of force be reasonable given that there was no threat to the public or the police?" tweeted Cindy Blackstock, professor of social work at McGill University, director of the First Nations Family and Child Care Society of Canada.
"Another example of why First Nations is the group most likely to experience violence and death in relation to the police," he wrote.
Rachel Notley, former Prime Minister of Alberta, also turned to Twitter to sound the alarm: “This is difficult to see but it is important. We cannot ignore the fact that systemic racism persists in Alberta and throughout the world. "
Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States continue worldwide and are also sparking new national recognition in Canada.
Canadian indigenous leaders have long been clamoring for reform of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the national force that also provides local policing in many provinces. There are many cases alleging that the police used disproportionate force against indigenous peoples, as well as charges of discrimination and indifference.
Allegations of police mistreatment of indigenous peoples have returned to national attention in recent weeks.
At a press conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said systemic racism was a problem in Canada.
"Systemic racism is a problem across the country, in all of our institutions, even in all of our police forces, including in the RCMP," said Trudeau. "Recognizing that it is difficult and we must make sure that we are making significant progress and that will also be difficult."
The video involving Chief Adam was taken early in the morning of March, after he and his family members had left a casino.
At a press conference last weekend, Chief Adam said the police officer approached his truck about an expired tag on the license plate, and that he was agitated after the officer attempted to "mistreat,quot; his wife to arrest her.
The video shows him jumping from the truck screaming, "Leave my wife alone."
After the officer appears to lessen the situation, and the truck is about to move, the officer returns to the driver's window and Chief Adam emerges again. That's when the officer tries to handcuff him and another officer rushes to the scene and tackles Mr. Adam.
Alberta police initially called the officer's actions "reasonable,quot; and said they were necessary because Adam was "resisting arrest," according to The Globe and Mail, citing the police public relations manager.
But after Chief Adam released videos of bystanders taken from the arrest last Saturday, Alberta's independent agency investigating police after incidents related to death or possible misconduct, announced that he was investigating the case.
"We need a review of our justice system regarding how it treats minority people," Chief Adam told the Globe and Mail.
Mr. Trudeau has made addressing the country's troubled colonial past a priority, and promised national recognition for his treatment of indigenous peoples.
In 2017, he told the United Nations General Assembly that he was committed to correcting historical errors.
"For the peoples of the First Nations, the Métis nation and the Inuit in Canada, those early colonial relationships were not about force through diversity or a celebration of differences," he said. "For indigenous peoples in Canada, the experience was primarily one of humiliation, neglect and abuse."