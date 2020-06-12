Vergecast: Android 11 beta, PS5 reveal and great technology stops facial recognition for police

There is a new episode of The Vergecast to tell you about all the news this week. Join Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and a rotation of other reporters and editors for everything you need to know. The three topics covered this week are:

During the first part of the show, Edge Reporter Megan Farokhmanesh and game publisher Andrew Webster take care of everything announced at Sony's virtual event on Thursday, from every game to the highly anticipated PS5 design reveal.

Just over 14 minutes from the show, Dieter and Nilay discuss first impressions of the Android 11 beta released this week, Google counters Sonos for patent infringement, and Apple's possible WWDC announcement of the change in MacBooks to ARM processors.

Last but not least, Edge Journalist James Vincent stops to explain the role of facial recognition in surveillance and the movement of great technologies to stop selling these technologies to the police.

There's a lot more discussed in this episode, so listen here or on your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

Other stories discussed in this episode: