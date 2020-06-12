Varun Dhawan wishes her mother on her birthday with a sweet post



Varun Dhawan has been regarded as one of the most profitable stars of the current generation. He has what it takes to be an artist, and the actor has also proven himself with his powerful performances. Varun had made comedy movies, action artists, and romantic comedies that gave audiences a glimpse of his versatility.

Today, on the birthday of his mother, Karuna Dhawan, the actor visited Instagram to share a special post for her on her big day. Varun posted a photo where he and his brother Rohit Dhawan are relaxed with Karuna Dhawan.

He captioned the post as: "Happy birthday mom. The strongest person I know … From making furniture, being a daycare teacher, taking us on bus trips for sports and having my first acting workshop taken and much more than really you are the indicated one ". Sweet much!