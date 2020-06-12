UT Austin student athletes ask to rename campus buildings and change school song – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (/AP) – A group of University of Texas soccer players and athletes in various sports asked the school on Friday to rename various campus buildings, change the school's traditional song, and donate a percentage of the athletic department's revenue to organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The letter said it was sent on behalf of the Longhorn "student athlete corps,quot;. He said the soccer team will participate in all required team activities before next season, but the players will not help recruit future players or participate in alumni events.

The two-page unsigned note posted on social media by dozens of athletes Longhorns pointed to the school's motto of "What starts here changes the world." He said the group moved to issue its call for changes to the campus after protests erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.

"Recent events across the country regarding racial injustice have brought to light the systemic racism that has always prevailed in our country, as well as the racism that has historically plagued our campus," the statement said.

“Our goal is to keep the athletic department and the university at a higher level by not only asking them to deliver on their promise to condemn racism on our campus, but to go further by taking steps to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and black community that has so fervently supported this program, ”the letter said.

Dozens of soccer players marched with coach Tom Herman last week from the campus stadium to the state Capitol in honor of Floyd.

The players said they want the school to address their concerns with campus action or a plan for the beginning of the fall semester on August 26. It was not immediately clear if the group has a leader or spokesperson.

"I am always willing to have meaningful conversations regarding any concerns our student athletes have," said Athletic Director Chris Del Conte. "We will do the same in this situation and we hope to have those discussions."

The letter says that the players want the school to rename several campus buildings named after state and school officials who have ties to the Texas era of Jim Crow laws and segregation.

Players also want Texas, which has one of the richest athletic departments in the country, to contribute 0.5% of annual revenue, just over $ 1 million based on the latest figures, to black organizations and to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The letter also called for Texas to stop using its traditional song "The Eyes of Texas," which has been criticized for its connection to blackface character minstrel shows in the early 1900s. The song is sung regularly at almost every event on campus and players from all sports gather as a team to sing it after each game.

The group also wants a part of the Royal-Memorial Stadium to be named after Julius Whittier, the first black college football player in Texas. Whittier, who died in 2018, was a freshman on the 1969 national championship team, the last all-white squad team to win a national title. Whittier did not play that season because freshmen were not eligible under NCAA rules.

Texas has previously attempted to address issues related to some of the racist Confederate and political figures in its history.

In 2010, the school removed the name of a former one-bedroom Ku Klux Klan leader and in 2015 removed a statue of former Confederation President Jefferson Davis. In 2017, the school removed several more statutes of Confederate figures, including General Robert E. Lee.

In North Texas, college athletes, such as soccer players from Southern Methodist University (SMU), have participated in recent protests calling for change.

"We have had raw conversations, raw emotions," said SMU running coach Ra’Shaad Samples. "Some of our boys cried and we cried with them. So he was a good man. We are making progress and that is all we want right now. "

