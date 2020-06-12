Unconditional activists behind Australia's Black Live Matter protests revealed

Hundreds of police officers with facial masks have gathered at a banned Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney, and have warned they will not hesitate to arrest the protesters.

Protesters will gather in Sydney and Melbourne this weekend for a second round of protests after 90,000 took to the streets in solidarity with the global movement a week ago.

NSW police deemed a demonstration to end Aboriginal deaths in custody, scheduled for Sydney City Council on Friday night, illegal because they were not formally notified.

Police officers came into force two hours earlier, and in a final attempt to avoid authority, protesters decided to move the meeting to Hyde Park.

"Due to the overwhelming police presence at City Hall, we will now start from the Archibald Fountain in Hyde Park," reads a Facebook post.

Police followed activists to Hyde Park at 6.30 p.m. and immediately tried to disperse the crowds.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed on Friday night after a protest was blocked by the Supreme Court (police officers wearing masks appear in the photo in front of the town hall)

Police officers moved from City Hall to Hyde Park in Sydney after protesters changed the location at the last minute (police officers guarding a statue appear in the photo)

Mounted police guard a statue as protesters move peacefully. Statues have been knocked down in the UK during Black Lives Matter protests

A Black Lives Matter protester wearing a 'I can't breathe' shirt Speak outside the Town Hall. It comes after weeks of protests in the United States after the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck.

Dozens of police officers arrived two hours early for a Black Lives Matter protest at Sydney City Hall on Friday to deter anyone from going.

The entire City Hall compound was cordoned off when hundreds of officers flooded the area in a display of exaggerated force.

NSW Assistant Commissioner of Police Mick Willing said the police would deploy & # 39; significant resources & # 39; to enforce coronavirus rules and could issue warnings or make arrests.

Friday's protest will be followed by separate events on Saturday that call for the release of detained refugees in Australia.

None of the protests is sanctioned by police and the New South Wales Supreme Court rejected a challenge by organizers of the Sydney refugee demonstration on Saturday.

Therefore, participants risk fines or arrests for violating coronavirus limits in mass gatherings, and are not allowed to block traffic.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people in New South Wales and 20 in Victoria, far from the thousands planning to show up anyway.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that all protesters should be fined or arrested if they violate the rules, but police chiefs have called it impractical.

Aboriginal deaths in custody protest, Sydney

A protest was slated to begin to stop deaths of blacks in custody. at 6.30 p. m. Friday in front of Sydney City Hall, with an expectation of up to 4,000 people.

The protest was moved to Hyde Park due to the strong police presence.

The event is the successor to the march of 50,000 people last Saturday in solidarity with the BLM protests that have erupted in the United States following the alleged murder of George Floyd by police.

The protest is organized by the Asian Anti-Colonial Alliance, the Indigenous Social Justice Association and the University of Sydney Autonomous Collective Against Racism.

AAA is a shadowy group of activists of Asian descent who "work in solidarity with First Nations communities and elders to dismantle colonialism."

Group member Eme, a 26-year-old artist and activist, explained her desire to fight "colonialism,quot; in a recent interview with the National Association of Visual Arts.

"They teach us to hate ourselves, to hate our brown skin, our characteristics and, and to love ourselves and that is more or less being indigenous as well and unpacking all self-hatred and colonized mentality," he said. . said.

The protest of 'stopping the deaths of blacks in custody' will begin at 6.30 p.m. on Friday in front of Sydney City Hall, with an expectation of up to 4,000 people

Police horses joined a large number of policemen who settled outside the City Hall in the rain

AAA released a graphic of a hooded woman putting a finger to her lips to encourage people not to mock protesters who were breaking the law.

Do not make fun! Let's stay safe from all forms of harm, including state violence, 'said the chart.

"Instead of calling Crime Stoppers, try to have warm conversations with people about the importance of estrangement."

Raul Bassi, leader of ISJA, is a veteran activist and the main organizer of Friday's protest and last Saturday's march.

A Toll Fast Office driver in Banksmeadow by day, he has a long history of organizing protests for Aboriginal and Palestinian causes.

Bassi said the decision by the New South Wales Court of Appeals to allow the first protest created a "legal precedent,quot; for Friday's second protest.

& # 39; It was a beautiful protest last week, we were going strong. Only three people were arrested in the end & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

& # 39; This event will be about the inhumane treatment of people in Long Bay prison.

"Perhaps instead of the government taking us to court, we will take them to court."

The Asian Anti-Colonial Alliance released a graphic of a hooded woman who puts a finger to her lips to encourage people not to "mock,quot; protesters who break the law

Raul Bassi, leader of ISJA, is a veteran activist and the main organizer of Friday's protest and last Saturday's march.

The Asian Anti-Colonial Alliance led the march of 50,000 people last Saturday in solidarity with the BLM protests that have erupted in the US. USA After the alleged murder of George Floyd by the police

Bassi said racism was as important, urgent and deadly an issue as the coronavirus, which is why protest was necessary.

& # 39; Yes, the virus is a big problem. But we believe there is another virus and we have to respond now & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

& # 39; That virus is the virus based on racism. It is a virus that kills Aborigines.

The Autonomous Collective Against Racism at the University of Sydney is an official branch of the university's student union.

The union's website lists Oscar Monaghan, Bridget Harilaou, Shiran Mario Illanperuma, and Tabitha Prado-Richardson as officers.

Harilaou is a writer and activist who describes herself as & # 39; agenda & # 39; with Sino-Indonesian Christian background in a column for SBS in April.

& # 39; I have openly let go of femininity. I no longer identify with the gender assigned to me at birth, a common way of understanding trans & # 39; & # 39; identity, Harilaou wrote.

Bridget Harilaou, officer of the Autonomous Collective Against Racism at the University of Sydney, is one of the organizers of the BLM protest on Friday.

Harilaou has attended numerous protests by Aborigines, refugees, decriminalization of abortion and causes in West Papua.

She was dramatically arrested during a refugee protest at the House of Parliament in Canberra in 2016

& # 39; My gender has become a space where I can actively let go of all the social and cultural gender norms imposed on me, and build my own gender expression and embodiment.

& # 39; I have decided on the word & # 39; agenda & # 39 ;, which means genderless or genderless. Now, the word woman simply describes a relationship with patriarchy, it is a power dynamic, an external construction that has nothing to do with who I am inside.

Harilaou has attended numerous protests by Aborigines, refugees, decriminalization of abortion and causes in West Papua.

She was dramatically arrested during a protest in 2016 and has been part of other protests where other activists were arrested.

Harilaou accused the police of instigating the ugly scenes at the central station at the end of last Saturday's protest in Sydney.

& # 39; We decided to march when the courts said it was illegal and we stood firm when the police advanced. I am proud of my comrades', she later wrote on Twitter.

Another organizer from the University of Sydney, Tabitha Prado-Richardson, describes herself as a writer, researcher, and astrologer of Afro-Nicaraguan heritage.

I'm not physically hurt but it hurts for the state of society. Without justice, without peace, abolish the police.

Ms. Prado-Richardson describes herself as a writer, researcher, and astrologer of the Afro-Nicaraguan heritage.

Friday's protest focuses directly on the deaths of Aborigines in custody after inmates were gassed during a disturbance at the Long Bay Jail in Sydney on Monday.

Prisoners spelled & # 39; BLM & # 39; in the exercise yard during the aftermath of two fights between groups of prisoners.

Corrective Services said the Immediate Action Team was putting down a riot, but the organizers of the protest presented it as police brutality.

"These violent and harsh responses are inhumane, especially during a time when family visits have ceased for more than two months without any plans to reverse this being announced," the event page states.

NSW Assistant Commissioner of Police Mick Willing said the protest was not authorized because organizers had not formally notified police.

Assistant Commissioner Willing said the police would deploy & # 39; significant resources & # 39; to enforce coronavirus rules and could issue warnings or make arrests.

Police wore masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus as they grouped together in groups waiting for as many as 4,000 protesters to arrive.

"Police brutality is not an insular event: it is the result of a prison system that actively uses violence against incarcerated people, many of whom are First Nations."

"We cannot stand idly by while these injustices happen in Australia's prisons, nor can we trust the government to hold itself accountable, which is why we fight for justice."

NSW Assistant Commissioner of Police Mick Willing said the protest was not authorized because organizers had not formally notified police.

He said the police would deploy & # 39; significant resources & # 39; to enforce coronavirus rules and could issue movement warnings or make arrests.

"While the NSW Police Force recognizes and supports the rights of people to exercise their right to freedom of expression under normal circumstances, these are not normal circumstances," he said.

Refugee Rights Protest, Sydney

A protest to demand the release of the immigration-detained refugees will continue in Sydney despite the illegal ruling of the Supreme Court.

The Refugee Action Coalition requested authorization of the protest so that the participants would be exempt from the coronavirus collection limits.

"We would not put people in a different situation than they experience when they go to the mall or get on a train or bus," organizer Nick Riemer said on the Today show on Friday morning.

Dr. Riemer is a Senior Lecturer in English and Linguistics at the University of Sydney and a veteran protest organizer who also defended the BLM rally last Saturday.

Nick Riemer is a Senior Lecturer in English and Linguistics at the University of Sydney and a veteran protest organizer who leads the Sydney Refugee Concentration.

He argued that the protest was about the coronavirus because the refugees were kept in overcrowded, unhealthy conditions that left them vulnerable to infection.

& # 39; When the authorities want to stop a protest, they invoke health reasons. When they want to torture refugees, health goes out the window & # 39; & # 39 ;, he tweeted after the Supreme Court decision.

"Our calls for freedom and justice must not be silenced."

Dr. Riemer criticized the BLM protest that was dismissed by the court last week before that decision was reversed on appeal.

"I am not going to let public health become the last excuse for the umpteenth ratification of state violence against Aborigines," he wrote.

Professional activist James Supple is another organizer for the Sydney refugee rally who addressed the court in RAC's failed attempt to approve it.

"I do not accept that it is a serious violation of the guidelines," he told the court.

Professional activist James Supple is another organizer for the Sydney refugee rally who addressed the court in RAC's failed attempt to approve it.

Supple said only 150-200 protesters were expected and that this would not hinder social distancing.

All participants will be asked to wear masks and their details will be taken in case the contact needs to be tracked.

RAC's lawyer, lawyer Emmanuel Kerkyasharian, said the protests could not be delayed, as requested by the police, due to the plight of the refugees.

"The purpose of this protest is to deal with people who are in prison against their will, in effect," he told the court.

& # 39; Every day is important. Every day that happens.

However, Judge Michael Walton sided with the police and refused to authorize the protest due to health risks.

"Those risks to public health, even in mitigated form, outweigh the rights of public assembly and freedom of expression in the public context," he said.

New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott welcomed the Supreme Court decision and said that people could expect to be arrested for ignoring police instructions.

"I urge those who think about protesting despite the Supreme Court decision and against the health councils to reconsider their plans immediately," he said.

Protest for refugee rights, Melbourne

A similar protest is planned for Melbourne on Saturday as part of a "national day of action,quot; for refugee rights.

This is led by the Collective Action Refugee, and planned as a & # 39; decentralized & # 39; to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

One of the organizers on the effort's contact list is school teacher Lucy Honan, who faced public scrutiny for her activism in 2016.

She co-founded Teachers for Refugees and was accused of "brainwashing,quot; by concerned parents.

Ms. Horan was reprimanded in 2012 after telling the children that they did not have to sit at mandatory NAPLAN if their parents had philosophical or religious objections.

One of the leaders of the Refugee Action Collective is school teacher Lucy Honan, who faced public scrutiny for her activism in 2016

On another occasion, Ms. Horan was "verbally reprimanded,quot; after she was unable to properly prepare her class for an exam.

The group of up to 500 educators wore printed t-shirts with & # 39; Close the camps, bring them here & # 39; in a 2016 campaign.

"Some of us have taught refugees in camps on the high seas, or here in the community, and we know they are denied basic human rights," said Honan at the time.

"We know that there are teachers and students in Nauru and Manus who should be in our schools, not in prison camps."

Organizers of the protest said Saturday's campaign would span eight locations around Melbourne, including hotels and detention centers that host refugees.

Other protest sites were Border Force offices in Docklands, the Casselden Place Immigration Office, the Liberal Party headquarters, the State Library, the State Parliament and the office of Immigration Minister Alan Tudge.

"The police have told us that if we have more than 20 people, even at different times, we will violate health laws and be fined," organizers said.

"We believe this is an absurd and politically biased interpretation of health laws, however, to avoid further fines for refugee supporters … we have decided to decentralize this protest."