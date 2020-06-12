UK coronavirus: delays in post-Brexit border controls

The British government said today it will delay the introduction of full border controls on products from the European Union to ease pressure on companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK left the now 27-nation bloc on January 31, but remains part of its single market for trade and other economic structures during a transition period that lasts until December 31.

After that, British companies trading with the EU will face customs controls, border inspections and, unless there is a free trade agreement, tariffs.

The bloc is the UK's largest economic partner and accounts for about half of Britain's trade. In February, the UK government announced that products from the EU would require inspections and customs declarations starting in January.

But today the government said border controls would be introduced in stages. Importers of most products may delay the filing of customs declarations or the payment of customs duties for up to six months, although they must maintain customs records.

Beginning in July 2021, merchants must make full declarations and pay duties at the point of import.

The government estimates that companies will have to complete 200 million new customs forms a year under the new rules.

The government also announced £ 50 million ($ 92 million) to help establish a huge new border industry to deal with the commercial bureaucracy, including customs brokers and freight forwarders.

The UK says it will build new customs and border facilities for all controls, a process that has been delayed by the pandemic.

Britain's economy is already recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for National Statistics said today that economic activity fell by 20.4 percent in April, the first full month after a national blockade was introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

All areas of the economy were affected during the month, particularly pubs, education, health, and car sales.

The monthly decline is unprecedented, and adding the still substantial decline of 5.8% in March, means that the UK economy is around 25% smaller than in February.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and other top officials of the bloc by video call on Monday (local time) in a bid to break the deadlock in trade talks.