Two years after the Trump-Kim meeting, little to demonstrate personal diplomacy

Trump's initiative was widely praised, at first. After a quarter century of unsuccessful negotiations at lower levels, a president-to-president summit seemed refreshing. But while the gathering had fabulous stage performances, specific details were lacking and the deal was riddled with ambiguities and gaps.

So when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought to obtain a list of the North's nuclear facilities as a first step in surrendering the weapons, Kim accused Pompeo of seeking a "target list,quot; for US missile attacks. "I don't need a target list," replied Mr. Pompeo, making it clear that he already had one. He wanted to make sure, he said, that the North was clearing.

The list never came. Subsequent talks quickly stalled on how to enforce a loosely worded deal.

In his New Year speech in January 2019, Kim threatened to find a "new way,quot; if Washington persisted with the sanctions. When Kim and Trump met in Hanoi the following month, their talks collapsed over differences over when to reduce sanctions and the North's insistence that in return it would only dismantle its former nuclear site at Yongbyon. That would have left him with other major nuclear sites, and all of his missile launch capabilities.

Since then, North Korea has shifted gears, expressing anger and frustration with Washington and Seoul. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in made his own visit to the North, encouraged by Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump, telling them that they were a once-in-a-lifetime couple to negotiate a landmark deal.

"Kim Jong-un's expectations for his meetings with Trump were high," said Lee Byong-chul, a North Korean expert at the Institute for Far East Studies at Kyungnam University in Seoul. "So was his frustration when the talks collapsed."

In May 2019, North Korea broke an 18-month pause in weapons testing, launching a series of mostly short-range ballistic missiles and rockets. Negotiators from both countries met in Stockholm in October, but separated only to confirm their differences. North Korea later said it was no longer interested in "disgusting negotiations,quot; with the United States. In December, it conducted two ground tests at its missile engine test site to bolster what it called its "nuclear deterrence."