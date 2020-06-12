Two black parents on how they are preparing their children for racism | Culture shock

“My son is four years old. We have started having conversations. "

Marvyn Harrison lives in London with her two young children. Preparing them to face racism has already become a central part of their upbringing.

"I think the claims are really powerful. We do them every day. About loving your skin, about loving your hair and loving your face.

"What I intend to do there is preload them with answers, so if someone wants to be like 'you're dirty' or compare it to an animal … it would be like 'but I love myself' "

In Lyon, France, Vivienne has raised her two children to be vigilant.

“I always tell them to be careful. Take your ID card, be clean, express yourself well.

"You never know who you can meet."

George Floyd's death has given these conversations renewed urgency. For Marvyn, like so many black parents, mistrust of the police is deep.

"I never called the police … I think I have more faith in my own ability to protect myself than in them.

"I wish I could call them. I don't want to have to become someone like the Hulk to save my family when everyone else can turn to a team of people who finally help pay. "

"It is normal for blacks around the world to rebel. It is normal," says Vivienne.

"In general, I have no problems with law enforcement. On the other hand, within their ranks, it is clear how the day there are racists. There are those who take advantage of their uniform."

Addressing her children, she adds: “I know they could be victims of racism.

“I dream that my two children can grow up in a world in which we not only see the color of their skin, but we judge them by their competence, their way of being … like everyone else.

"It is a black mother's dream. That is all."