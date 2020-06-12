Twitter Says Trump's Conspiracy Theory Tweet Does Not Violate His Rules | #The cube

Donald Trump did not violate any policy by tweeting a conspiracy theory related to America's anti-racist protests, Twitter confirmed to .

The President of the United States suggested that a 75-year-old protester, who was pushed to the ground by police officers in Buffalo, was linked to the anti-fascist movement Antifa.

Viral footage It showed the man approaching a police line outside Buffalo City Hall on June 5.

The man is pushed back by armed officers and falls, hitting his head. None of the policemen immediately comes to the aid of the man despite an obvious injury, although an individual can be heard screaming for medical help.

Trump suggested on social media that the incident could be a "cheat,quot; and that the injured man had attempted to scan police teams and block their communications.

It can be seen that the individual is holding a phone to police officers in the video in New York State, but there is no definitive proof of this claim.

Trump also named the protester on social media and suggested, without evidence, that the man was an "ANTIFA provocateur."

This conspiracy theory was published by the right-wing broadcaster One America News Network, before being shared by Trump on social media.

The theory was first spread on an anonymous conservative blog on social media last week.

Trump previously accused the left-wing movement, Antifa, of causing riots across the country over the death of George Floyd on May 25.

The Trump-named individual has been described by his friends as a veteran activist for peace and social justice, with no known ties to Antifa.

In response to Trump on Twitter, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the city is "focused on healing, cracking down on racial injustice and building a good future for our residents."

The European Media Director at Human Rights Watch also denounced Trump's claims as "paranoid and despicable"

But a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to that the tweet "does not violate Twitter rules," and the social media company apparently will not take any action.

The role of social media companies in monitoring online debates, which involve high-profile political figures, has been widely debated.

Last month, Twitter marked Trump's tweets with a fact-check warning for the first time.

Twitter said Trump's mail ballot tweets contained "potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been tagged to provide additional context around mail ballots."

contacted Facebook for comment on an identical post posted on Trump's official account.

After the Buffalo incident, a 75-year-old man left an intensive care unit but remains hospitalized.

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with second-degree assault for the incident and pleaded not guilty.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo described the incident as "totally unjustified and completely embarrassing."

Several videos have emerged in recent weeks alleging excessive police force against protesters, demanding racial justice following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.