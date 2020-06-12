Twitter kills Chinese state-backed disinformation network

Twitter has removed more than 23,700 China-backed accounts that spread information on its platform about pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and COVID-19, the social media giant announced on Friday.

In total, Twitter has removed 32,242 state-backed accounts, with more than two-thirds, 23,750, attributed to Beijing.

"They were predominantly tweeting in Chinese languages ​​and spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP), while continuing to promote misleading narratives about political dynamics in Hong Kong," the company said. he said in a statement.

Twitter said it also closed 150,000 amp accounts "designed to augment this content."

The content of the 23,750 deleted accounts has been archived and shared with researchers from Australia's International Cybernetics Center (ASPI) and the Stanford Internet Observatory.

Both noted that the nearly 350,000 tweets issued by these accounts were divided by topic into four main groups: the Hong Kong protests; COVID-19; exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui; and taiwan

Stanford researchers noted that tweet activity around the pandemic increased in late January 2020 and increased in late March. They also noted that while most accounts were created a few weeks before they started tweeting in late January, some were created in September 2019 and remained dormant until they started sharing about COVID-19.

"COVID-19 narratives primarily praise China's response to the virus, and occasionally contrast China's response with the response of the US or Taiwan government, or use the presence of the virus as a means of attacking Hong Kong activists, "they wrote in a report.

According to ASPI, the tweets were "neatly mapped to working hours in a Beijing Times,quot; with spikes in the post observed until 8 am-5pm Monday through Friday and declines seen on weekends.

"Such a regulated publishing pattern clearly suggests coordination and lack of authenticity," their report stated.

Hearings in Hong Kong and the Chinese diaspora in general were the main targets of the tweets, ASPI said, as western western media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, are banned in mainland China.

However, the accounts were not sophisticated and the majority, 78.5%, actually had followers, but ASPI pointed out that the disinformation operation also used old accounts and sought to use them "as the mechanism by which the campaign could gain strength in the networks of followers. "

"The large-scale pivot towards Western platforms is relatively new, and we should expect continuous evolution and improvement, given the enormous resources the Chinese party-state can bring to align state messages through its diplomacy, media operations. state and covert influence. " He said.

The other state-backed accounts that were removed from Twitter originated in Turkey and Russia.