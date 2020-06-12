TrustNordisk "Speak No Evil" Boards; BFI Donates $ 1.4M to UK Theaters – Up News Info

TrustNoridsk has boosted international sales of Christian Tafdrup's upcoming psychological horror Don't talk bad things. The project had been filming at locations in Denmark and the Netherlands, but had to be stopped due to COVID-19, the plan is to resume in the Netherlands and then in Italy once restrictions allow. The budget is $ 3.2M and the local release is estimated for the third quarter of 2021 through Nordisk Film Distribution. Tafdrup wrote the script with his brother Mads Tafdrup, the story follows a Danish family on vacation who befriends a Dutch family, yet they turn out to be something very different from what they originally intended to be. Tafdrup previously run Parents, which was screened in Tribeca in 2016, and A horrible woman, which was a local box office hit.

The British Film Institute has awarded $ 1.4M to independent cinemas across the country as they continue to grapple with the coronavirus blockade. The venues have been closed since March and the earliest they are expected to reopen is July 4. However, many independent exhibitors have expressed concern that it will not be commercially feasible to implement the necessary security measures for the coronavirus, including distancing. The BFI awards, which reach up to $ 30,000 per site, will help them stay in business for a while longer, but the organization's UK Head of Hearings, Ben Luxford, admitted that they "are still in crisis." The money comes from the National Lottery Funding, plus a smaller contribution from the Mayor of London's Culture Fund.

AGC International to Launch Sales on Dawn Porter's Documentary John Lewis: Good problem at the next Cannes Marche. The project documents the life of the 80-year-old incumbent congressman as a civil rights defender. Interviewees include Bill Clinton, Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Producers are CNN Films, Trilogy Films, AGC Studios and Color Farm Media. Magnolia Pictures will be released in the United States on July 3.