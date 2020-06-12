Trump Demands Republicans REJECT Withdrawal of Confederate Names from Army Bases

President Trump has demanded that Republicans in Congress refuse to remove the names of Confederates from army bases despite Senate Republicans already voting in favor of an amendment pushed by Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"The seriously failed presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth,quot; Pocahontas "Warren, has just tabled an amendment to the name change of many of our legendary military bases from which we train to WIN two world wars," Trump wrote. "Hopefully our great Republican senators don't fall for this!"

The president was late almost a day, as Republican senators on the Armed Service Committee voted affirmatively on Wedensday night for the amendment, according to Roll Call. It gives the military three years to rename bases and other entities that currently use Confederation-related names.

The vote was held behind closed doors and was a voice vote, adding the measure to the Pentagon's annual bill: the Defense Authorization Act. The act has yet to be approved by the full Senate and also by the House.

On the committee, only one Republican would have needed to vote with Democrats to pass the amendment, the panel is 14 Republicans and 13 Democrats, but the absence of a roll-call vote suggests that many more did.

The vote came hours after Trump furiously tweeted that he "won't even consider,quot; renaming Forts Bragg, Hood, Lee and others.

The move puts Republican senators on a collision course with Trump, who White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested would veto any legislation that would rename the bases. She claimed that it was an insult to people who had served abroad to rename the bases from which they came.

In organizing a showdown between the White House and Congress, House House Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that he "was not opposed,quot; to renaming the bases.

Trump has put a grassroots battle at the center of a growing culture war.

He faces charges of callousness as he plans his first return rally on Friday, June 19, the date of the June 19 commemoration of the end of slavery, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the scene of a horrific racist massacre in 1921.

The 10 bases are named after a group that includes slave owners, officers who left the United States Army to join the rebels, and at least one general who ordered the execution of unarmed prisoners.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (left) proposed an amendment to the Defense Authorization Act that would give the military three years to rename bases, ships, planes, and other entities named after figures who fought against the United States in the Civil War.

President Trump sent out a trio of tweets just before Wednesday's White House briefing saying he was against renaming 10 Army bases that are currently named for Confederate leaders.

Voting: Elizabeth Warren pushed through the move to remove the names of Confederate generals on the Armed Services Committee, whose Republican majority includes Trump's ultra-loyalist Tom Cotton, a former soldier who suggested sending troops with illegal orders to quell the protests. .

House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said Thursday that he "does not oppose,quot; a line in a defense appropriations bill that is making its way through Congress that would force the military to rename the bases and other entities currently named for the Confederates.

President Trump also tweeted this Thursday, likely referring to the push to tear down Confederate monuments and rename bases currently named by Confederate figures.

MEMBERS OF THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE REPUBLICANS Senator James Inhofe (President) – Oklahoma Senator Roger Wicker – Mississippi Sen. Deb Fischer – Nebraska Senator Tom Cotton – Arkansas Senator Mike Rounds – South Dakota Senator Joni Ernst – Iowa Senator Thom Tillis – North Carolina Senator Dan Sullivan – Alaska Senator David Perdue – Georgia Senator Kevin Cramer – North Dakota Senator Martha McSally – Arizona Senator Rick Scott – Florida Senator Marsha Blackburn – Tennessee Senator Josh Hawley – Missouri DEMOCRATS Senator Jack Reed (ranking member) – Rhode Island Senator Jeanne Shaheen – New Hampshire Senator Kirsten Gillibrand – New York Senator Richard Blumenthal – Connecticut Senator Mazie Hirono – Hawaii Sen. Tim Kaine – Virginia Senator Angus King (independent) – Maine Senator Martin Heinrich – New Mexico Senator Elizabeth Warren – Massachusetts Senator Gary Peters – Michigan Senator Joe Manchin – West Virginia Senator Tammy Duckworth – Illinois Sen. Doug Jones – Alabama

It has been suggested that we rename up to 10 of our legendary military bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. & # 39; & # 39 ;, Trump tweeted Wednesday, minutes before the White House briefing. .

"These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of a great American heritage and a history of victory, victory and freedom," Trump tweeted. "The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these sacred grounds, and won two world wars," continued the President.

"Therefore, my administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations," said Trump.

But later Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Senate Armed Services Committee voted against it.

Its Republican members include Tom Cotton, the Arkansas senator and former Army officer who caused outrage by demanding & # 39; send troops & # 39; with illegal orders & # 39; without quarter & # 39; to quell the protests.

But they also include a number of senators who face strong Democratic challenges, including Joni Ernst of Iowa, Martha McSally of Arizona, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and David Perdue of Georgia.

A voice vote indicates that the amendment was passed without objection, but it also means that no account is taken of who voted yes on the committee and who voted against, if anyone voted.

If all Democrats voted yes, they would need a single Republican to pass the amendment, however approval by voice vote indicates that a larger group of senators said yes.

But the identity of those senators was unclear as of Thursday afternoon, as a number declined to say how they voted on the amendment.

CNN reported that Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee did not say how she voted, neither Senator Deb Fischer nor Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, and Cotton did not support the amendment, they told CNN.

The protests of & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; that have taken place across the country following the death of George Floyd have renewed discussions on the advisability of commemorating Confederate figures.

Currently 10 army bases are named after the Confederate leaders.

The southern states that joined the Confederacy during the Civil War era did so to maintain their status as slave states.

On Monday, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told Politico that he was "open,quot; to renaming these 10 facilities.

Politician reported that Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who has disagreed with Trump on how to deal with the & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; protests, also supported the discussion.

The Warren amendment, according to CNN, would extend beyond the 10 base name change and create an independent commission that would develop a plan to remove the Confederates' name from bases, facilities, facilities, ships, and planes.

One of the ships in the Navy fleet, for example, is called Chancellorsville and is named after the Battle of Chancellorsville, a Civil War showdown that was considered Robert E. Lee's greatest victory, according to the Navy Times.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened her briefing on Wednesday by reading a statement from Trump reflecting her tweets, which she had rejected minutes before she stepped onto the podium.

McEnany was asked if the president supported the Navy movement to ban Confederate flags from flying on their bases and on ships.

She said she was not sure of her position on the matter.

"He, as I noted at the top of the briefing, is fervently opposed to the name change of our forts," McEnany replied.

McEnany said the & # 39; great American strengths & # 39; They were important because they represented the last places where the war dead spent time in the United States before fighting battles in & # 39; Europe, Afghanistan, and Iraq & # 39 ;.

"And to suggest that these forts are somehow inherently racist and that their names should be changed is a complete disrespect for men and women," he argued. "For the last piece of American land they saw before going abroad and losing their lives were these forts."

McEnany was also asked if the president would veto a bill in Congress that would rename a base from a Confederate general to a Union general, the side that won the Civil War, and represents the modern United States.

"The president will not sign legislation that will rename the American forts," he said.

Later, a journalist pointed to an opinion piece written by General David Petraeus, who had argued that the bases should not be named in honor of the people who fought against the United States.

Petraeus also noted that many of the honest Confederates, such as General Braxton Bragg, were notoriously bad at their jobs.

"Fort Bragg is known to the heroes within it," replied McEnany.

The President has long supported the "heritage,quot; argument to keep Confederate monuments and memorials erected.

This is how he got into hot water in August 2017, defending protesters, made up of neo-Nazis, KKK members, and other white supremacists, in Charlottesville, Virginia, who wanted the city's Robert E. Lee statue to remain.

“ You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people who were very good people, on both sides & # 39; & # 39 ;, Trump told reporters, referring first to Unite To Right protesters , and then the counter-protesters who came out.

One of the counter-protesters, Heather Heyer, 32, had been taken to the streets of Charlottesville by a neo-Nazi, who is now serving a life-time prison sentence.

“ There were people in that group who were there to protest the demolition of, for them, a very, very important statue & # 39; & # 39 ;, Trump said about the Lee monument.

The president then compared Lee to George Washington, the country's first president who led the troops of the Revolutionary War, but who also owned slaves.

While the country has disagreed over Floyd's death, the president has been accused of racists who whistle dogs. Beyond his support for the Confederate-named bases, he announced Wednesday that campaign rallies would begin again.

The first would take place next Friday, June 19, which marks when the last slaves in Texas were read the Emancipation Proclamation, the document that informed them that they were free.

The campaign will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city known for one of the country's most terrifying episodes of racial violence.

Foot. Hood Military Base in Fort Hood, Texas, headquarters of the III Corps. Named at the opening in 1942 to General John Bell Hood

Racist past of Confederate generals with bases named after him, including Leonidas Polk, who owned 400 slaves, KKK leader John Brown Gordon and Henry Benning, who feared a "land in black possession,quot;.

Henry L. Benning (pictured) owned at least 89 slaves on his 3,000 acres of land

HENRY L. BENNING – FORT BENNING, ALABAMA-GEORGIA BORDER

The home of the United States Army Infantry School, Fort Benning, was named in 1917 by the plantation owner and Confederate General Henry L. Benning.

Benning was a Georgia lawyer who became an outspoken advocate for slavery and advocated for secession in the pre-Civil War period.

His father owned more than 100 slaves, and 1863 tax records show that he owned at least 89 slaves along with more than 3,000 acres of land.

These investments brought him total wealth of more than $ 150,000, and one historian described him as "dedicated to slavery."

In early 1861 he took his secessionist campaign to Virginia, where he complained to the legislature that the abolition of slavery would lead to & # 39; black governors, black legislatures, black juries, all black. Is the white race supposed to defend it?

Fort Benning, Alabama / Georgia & # 39; Home of the Infantry & # 39 ;. Named in 1917 by plantation owner Henry L. Benning, who has advocated secession since 1849, and criticized "black governors, black legislatures, black juries, all black,quot;

He also predicted that "the land will be in the possession of the blacks, and then it will return to a desert and become another Africa or Santo Domingo."

Imagining a world in which former slave Frederick Douglass became president, Benning said, "I say give me pestilence and hunger before that."

Benning also made explicit that Georgia was fighting for slavery, saying the secession stemmed from "a deep conviction that a separation from the North was the only thing that could prevent the abolition of its slavery."

During the Civil War he became colonel in the Georgia militia and was promoted to brigadier general in 1863, fighting at the Battle of Gettysburg later that year. He died in 1875.

Braxton Bragg (pictured) bought a plantation in Louisiana that came with 105 slaves

BRAXTON BRAGG – FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA

Fort Bragg is home to more than 50,000 soldiers and houses the Army Special Operations Command. It was named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg in 1918.

Born in North Carolina, Bragg moved to Louisiana in 1856, where he and his wife bought a sugar plantation for $ 152,000, which came with 105 slaves.

The Army says the base is named after Bragg's actions during the Mexican-American War in the 1840s, but Bragg was also a southern general described as "the most hated man in the Confederacy."

Although he was skeptical about secession, he defended the South's right to do so and seized a Union arsenal at Baton Rouge in January 1861.

Fort Bragg is named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg, known to be very bad at his job. In the past, General David Petraeus had argued that the 10 installments named in honor of Confederate officers should be renamed as they fought against the US. USA

As the war began as major general in Louisiana, he rose to become a general and commander of the Mississippi Confederate Army.

However, he preferred a series of Confederate defeats and was disliked by his subordinates for his short temper and combative personality.

One officer called him "stubborn, arrogant, and dictatorial," while another soldier called him "stubborn, arrogant, and authoritarian."

Historians have said that Bragg "did as much as any Confederate general to lose the war,quot; due to his series of military losses.

Bragg resigned as commander in 1863, but continued to serve as Jefferson Davis's military adviser and remained in the Confederate cabinet until his defeat.

John Brown Gordon (pictured) owned a 14-year-old girl as a slave

JOHN BROWN GORDON – FORT GORDON, GEORGIA

Fort Gordon, established during World War II, was named by Confederate Lt. Gen. John Brown Gordon.

Gordon supported secession and owned slaves when he was young, investing in coal mining operations in Georgia and Tennessee.

In 1860, the census showed that he owned a 14-year-old girl as a slave, while her father had four slaves.

When war broke out, he returned to his Alabama home and became a colonel, impressing Robert E. Lee by promising that he would hold his ground "until the sun goes down."

Later promoted to brigadier general, he led a brigade of Georgia regiments during the Gettysburg campaign in 1863.

Although he led a failed assault on Fort Stedman in the closing months of the war, Gordon has been called "one of the most successful commanders,quot; in Lee's army.

After the war he entered politics, becoming the American senator from Georgia and governor of the same state.

It was also rumored to be a Great Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan, and one historian said it was "almost certain,quot; that he was the head of the KKK branch in Georgia.

Gordon also served as commander-in-chief of the United Confederate veterans. He lived until 1904.

Leonidas Polk (pictured) believed to have had up to 400 slaves on plantations

LEONIDAS POLK – FORT POLK, LOUISIANA

This base is named after Leonidas Polk, who was a bishop in the Episcopal Church and a division general in the Confederate Army.

Polk, the cousin of the eleventh President of the United States, James Polk, is believed to have held as many as 400 slaves on the sugar plantations in Tennessee.

His family owned more than 100,000 acres of land and initially went to West Point, but he deviated to religious life and became Bishop of Louisiana in 1841.

Although he had no military experience, he had trained with Jefferson Davis at West Point and used this connection to become a major general in the Confederate Army.

Polk also supported the secession of the southern states by withdrawing his own ecclesiastical diocese from the national church.

Known as the & # 39; Bishop of Combat & # 39 ;, he made a mistake ordering troops to neutral Kentucky, prompting the border state to ask for help from the north.

He later clashed with the aforementioned Braxton Bragg, who accused him of disobeying orders during the Battle of Chickamauga in 1863.

Polk was killed in action in 1864 while fighting at Pine Mountain, Georgia.

Robert E. Lee (en la foto) heredó esclavos de su suegro en 1857

ROBERT E. LEE – FORT LEE, VIRGINIA

Fort Lee, a 40 kilómetros al sur de Richmond, lleva el nombre del general en jefe confederado Robert E. Lee.

Lee luchó en la guerra mexicano-estadounidense y pasó tres años como superintendente en West Point, entrenando a algunos de los hombres que luego servirían bajo su mando.

Poseía esclavos desde la edad de 22 años, cuando heredó varias familias de personas negras después de la muerte de su madre Ann Lee.

En 1857, su suegro le dejó 189 esclavos que trabajaban en las fincas de Arlington, la Casa Blanca y Romancoke.

La voluntad disponía que los esclavos debían ser liberados después de cinco años, pero Lee intentó varias veces resistirse a esto y mantener a los esclavos bajo su control.

Aunque, según un historiador, "no era un ideólogo pro esclavitud,quot;, se sabía que Lee usaba la "violencia típica de la institución de la esclavitud,quot; y algunos esclavos intentaron escapar de su disciplina. Algunos fueron recapturados y golpeados por orden de Lee.

Finalmente no liberó a los esclavos hasta tres días antes de que la Proclamación de Emancipación de Abraham Lincoln lo hubiera hecho de todos modos.

Lincoln le había ofrecido a Lee el mando de las fuerzas de la Unión en 1861, pero Lee desertó y se convirtió en general en el ejército confederado.

El ejército de Lee del norte de Virginia luchó con las tropas federales de Grant en algunas de las batallas definitorias de la guerra, que terminó con la rendición de Lee en el Palacio de Justicia de Appomattox en 1865. Lee murió en 1870.

P.G.T. Beauregard (en la foto) creció en una casa de esclavos en Louisiana

P.G.T. BEAUREGARD – CAMP BEAUREGARD, LOUISIANA

Una instalación de entrenamiento de la Guardia Nacional, esta base inicialmente se llamó Camp Stafford pero cambió su nombre por el general confederado P.G.T. Beauregard en 1917.

Beauregard era un oficial del ejército de los EE. USA Que sirvió en la guerra mexicano-estadounidense en la década de 1840, pero desertó para apoyar a la Confederación cuando Luisiana se separó en 1861.

Nacido en una plantación de azúcar en las afueras de Nueva Orleans, Beauregard había crecido en una casa de esclavos y luego alquiló esclavos para sí mismo mientras estaba en el ejército.

Comisionado como general de brigada confederado en 1861, Beauregard comandó las defensas de Charleston durante el bombardeo de Fort Sumter que marcó el comienzo de la Guerra Civil.

Beauregard comandó las tropas del Sur durante toda la guerra, incluso en la Batalla de Shiloh de 1862 en Tennessee y durante la defensa de Petersburgo en 1864.

Pero en 1865 estaba entre los generales que persuadieron al presidente confederado Jefferson Davis para que se rindiera y terminara la guerra.

Después de la guerra, escribió que "en setenta y cinco años, la raza de color (desaparecería) de Estados Unidos junto con los indios y el búfalo,quot;, aunque por razones tácticas, aconsejó a sus compañeros sureños blancos que aceptaran los derechos de voto negro.

En la vida posterior se hizo rico por derecho propio al promover la Lotería de Louisiana. Murió en 1893.

Ambrose Powell Hill (en la foto) renunció al Ejército de los EE. USA Para unirse a la Confederación

AMBROSE POWELL HILL – FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA

Un centro de entrenamiento del Ejército de los EE. USA En Virginia, esta base se estableció durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial y lleva el nombre del general confederado Ambrose Powell Hill.

Hill no era dueño de esclavos, pero renunció al ejército de los EE. USA En 1861 para unirse a la 13ª Infantería de Virginia al estallar la Guerra Civil.

Ascendió a las filas de coronel a general de brigada, luego a general de división y finalmente a teniente general después de la batalla de Chancellorsville en 1863.

Sin embargo, fue criticado por su actuación 'menos que estelar,amp;#39; en los primeros dos días de la Batalla de Gettysburg en 1863.

Hill reputedly said that he did not want to survive the fall of the Confederacy – and indeed he did not, although he only missed Lee,amp;#39;s surrender only by a few days. Hill was killed in action in April 1865, shot by a Union soldier during a battle in Petersburg, Virginia.

John Bell Hood (pictured) was from a neutral state but chose to fight for the South

JOHN BELL HOOD – FORT HOOD, TEXAS

Fort Hood is the Army,amp;#39;s 'premier installation to train and deploy heavy forces,amp;#39;, and is named after Confederate general John Bell Hood.

Hood was from Kentucky, which declared itself neutral in the war, and had previously served in the US Cavalry after graduating from West Point, where he met Lee.

The Hood family owned seven slaves in the 1830 census and had 11 slaves by 1840, and Hood himself had a fortune of nearly $10,000 by the end of his life.

In 1861, he chose to fight for the South in the Civil War and had been promoted to brigadier-general by 1862.

On one occasion he gave orders to procure thousands of slaves – demanding the 'services of 4,000 negroes,amp;#39; for his army.

By 1864 he was leading Confederate forces in defense of Atlanta, but failed to stop Sherman advancing through Georgia with his Union troops.

After the war he wrote a memoir called Advance and Retreat described as the 'bitter attempt of a soldier to rebut history,amp;#39;s judgment of himself,amp;#39;. He died in 1879.

George Pickett (pictured) came from a family which owned dozens of slaves

GEORGE PICKETT – FORT PICKETT, VIRGINIA

This National Guard facility is named after George Pickett, the Confederate general responsible for Pickett,amp;#39;s Charge at the Battle of Gettysburg.

His Virginia family owned 42 slaves in 1830 and 23 slaves in 1850, when his father was recorded as having a wealth of $50,000.

Pickett graduated from West Point in 1846 – although he came last in his class – but defected to the Confederacy at the outbreak of war in 1861.

His charge at Gettysburg proved a disaster when he lost more than half of his command to death, injury or capture.

In 1864, he signed off the execution of 22 Union soldiers from North Carolina after they were captured at New Bern.

However, he escaped justice from a military tribunal after Ulysses Grant – a former West Point classmate – intervened to protect him.

He was also saved by President Andrew Johnson,amp;#39;s 1866 proclamation that the rebellion was over, allowing him to return from exile in Canada. He died in 1875.

Edmund Rucker (pictured) served under Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest

EDMUND RUCKER – FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA

Home to the Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker was originally named Ozark Triangular Division Camp but was later renamed after Confederate general Edmund Rucker.

Rucker served under General Nathan Bedford Forrest during the Civil War and was appointed as an honorary general himself.

Rucker was in Forrest,amp;#39;s cavalry during the Fort Pillow Massacre in 1864 when hundreds of African-American troops were killed by Confederate forces.

After the war he became an industrialist in Alabama, working as president of a railroad firm and director of an iron and steel company. He lived until 1924.

Nancy Pelosi says it is 'the perfect time,amp;#39; to rid the Capitol of Confederate statues including Jefferson Davis as Republicans say it,amp;#39;s up to states which donated them to decide

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday it was 'the perfect time,amp;#39; for the 11 remaining Confederate statues on display on Capitol Hill to be sent packing.

'Public sentiment is everything,' Pelosi said at her weekly press conference. 'This is the perfect time for us to move those statues because other times people may think, "Oh, who cares, I never go there anyway, they all look alike to me, there are all these white men there,quot; – that,amp;#39;s what I think,' she said, as an aside.

'On the other hand, the timing may be just right,' she added.

The speaker timed a press release to go out Wednesday highlighting her work to get the remaining Confederate statues removed from Capitol Hill directly after President Trump announced his opposition to removing Confederate names from the nation,amp;#39;s military bases.

'I want to tell you something, the American people know these names have to go,' she said Thursday. 'These names are white supremacists that said terrible things about our country.'

'You listen to who they are and what they said and then you have the president make a case for why a base should be named for them,' she continued. 'He seems to be the only person left who doesn,amp;#39;t get it.'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that it was 'the perfect time,amp;#39; to send the remaining 11 Confederate statues on display around the Capitol Hill complex packing. She said during her first time as speaker she relegated the Robert E. Lee statue to the Congressional crypt

Confederate statues on Capitol Hill includes one of Jefferson Davis, which represents Mississippi in the collection and stands at the National Statuary Hall in the US Capitol Building. Jefferson was the president of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War. Before the American Civil War, he operated a large cotton plantation in Mississippi, which his brother Joseph gave him, and owned as many as 113 slaves

On Wednesday, Pelosi sent reporters a copy of a letter she addressed to the leaders of the Joint Committee on the Library that oversees the 100 statues in the National Statuary Hall collection – Sen. Roy Blunt, the chair and a Missouri Republican and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, the committee,amp;#39;s vice chair and a California Democrat.

Pelosi said Thursday she hadn,amp;#39;t received a response from Blunt.

'No, but I think he,amp;#39;s spoken in the public domain and saying it,amp;#39;s up to the states,' she said. 'It may be up to states to send it here but it,amp;#39;s not up to the states where it might be.'

She used that power before to move one prominent Confederate statue.

'Let me just say that when I was Speaker, I did do what I had the authority to do, which was to relegate Robert E. Lee to the crypt,' she said, speaking of her time serving as speaker between 2007 and 2011.

'I could move things around I couldn,amp;#39;t take them out, that requires something else,' she explained, suggesting that removal of the statues may need a legislative fix.

In a statement out Thursday, Blunt cited the law as it,amp;#39;s currently written.

'Under the law, each state decides which two statues it will send to the Capitol,' he said. 'As Speaker Pelosi is undoubtedly aware, the law does not permit the Architect of the Capitol or the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove a statue from the Capitol once it has been received.'

Blunt also pointed out that the states seemed to be moving in the direction of removing the last Confederates.

'Several states have moved toward replacing statues and others appear headed in the same direction,' Blunt said. 'This process is ongoing and encouraging.'

Also on Capitol Hill is General Robert E. Lee, a gift from the commonwealth of Virginia. Robert E. Lee was an American and Confederate soldier best known as a commander of the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War. He commanded the Army of Northern Virginia from 1862 until its surrender in 1865. Lee married into one of the wealthiest slave-holding families in Virginia and took leave from the army to run the family estate following his father-in-law,amp;#39;s death. Documents show that he encouraged severe beatings for those who tried to escape

Commander Joseph Wheeler for the Confederate Army of Tennessee, left. He is known for having served both as a cavalry general in the Confederate States Army in the 1860s during the American Civil War, and then as a general in the United States Army during both the Spanish–American War and Philippine–American War near the turn of the twentieth century

Lawyer Uriah Milton Rose was an attorney who backed the Confederacy. In 1917, the state of Arkansas donated a marble statue of Rose to the U.S. Capitol,amp;#39;s National Statuary Hall Collection. Rose was the only delegate from Arkansas among the 75 lawyers who formed the American Bar Association in Saratoga Springs, New York in 1872. He was president from 1891 to 1892 and again from 1901 to 1902

Military officer Wade Hampton was a Confederate States of America military officer during the American Civil War and politician from South Carolina. He came from a wealthy planter family, and shortly before the war he was one of the largest slaveholders in the Southeast as well as a state legislator. During the American Civil War, he served in the Confederate cavalry, where he reached the rank of lieutenant general. At the end of Reconstruction, with the withdrawal of federal troops from the state, Hampton was leader of the Redeemers who restored white rule. His campaign for governor was marked by extensive violence by the Red Shirts, a paramilitary group that served the Democratic Party by disrupting elections and suppressing black and Republican voting in the state

Confederate Vice President Alexander Hamilton Stephens was a Confederate politician who served as the vice president of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865, and later as the 50th Governor of Georgia from 1882 until his death in 1883. A member of the Democratic Party, he represented the state of Georgia in the United States House of Representatives prior to becoming Governor

CONFEDERATE STATUES ON CAPITOL HILL AND THE STATES THAT GIFTED THEM Jefferson Davis – Mississippi James Zachariah George – Mississippi Wade Hampton – South Carolina John E. Kenna – West Virginia Gen. Robert E. Lee – Virginia Uriah Milton Rose – Arkansas Edmund Kirby Smith – Florida Alexander Stephens – Georgia Zebulon Vance – North Carolina Joseph Wheeler – Alabama Edward Douglass White – Louisiana

The Confederates, Pelosi said, 'committed treason against the United States.'

The statue collection includes Gen. Robert E. Lee, a gift from Virginia, the Confederate president Jefferson Davis, which is a contribution from Mississippi and Alexander Hamilton Stephens, a statue given by Georgia.

Additionally Mississippi has a statue of Confederate James Zachariah George, Alabama has Joseph Wheeler, South Carolina has a statue of Wade Hampton, North Carolina has a statue of Zebulon Vance, West Virginia has John E. Kenna, Louisiana has Edward Douglass White and Arkansas gifted a statue of Uriah Milton Rose, an attorney who sided with the Confederacy.

The statue of Edmund Kirby Smith, a general in the Confederate Army, was already expected to be replaced.

Most of the Confederates in the collection are depicted in uniform.

Pelosi,amp;#39;s demand comes amid a wave of anti-racism protests raging across America and the world, in which several statues that symbolize racial oppression have already been torn down.

In her letter, Pelosi quoted Stephens,amp;#39; 'corner-stone speech,amp;#39; in which the Confederacy,amp;#39;s vice president said the 'assumption of the equality of the races,amp;#39; was something that was made 'in error.'

'Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition,' Stephens had said in the speech, Pelosi reminded the lawmakers.

She argued that the statues that are on display on Capitol Hill 'should embody our highest ideals as Americans.'

'Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals,' Pelosi said. 'Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage.'

'They must be removed,' she argued.

'While I believe it is imperative that we never forget our history lest we repeat it, I also believe that there is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor across the country.'

The push to get rid of Confederate symbols has come in the aftermath of the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man, at the hands of a white police officer.

Edward Douglass White was an American politician and jurist from Louisiana. He was a United States Senator and the ninth Chief Justice of the United States. He served on the Supreme Court of the United States from 1894 to 1921. After the war, White won election to the Louisiana State Senate and served on the Louisiana Supreme Court. As a member of the Democratic Party, White represented Louisiana in the United States Senate from 1891 to 1894.

John E. Kenna was an American politician who was a Senator from West Virginia from 1883 until his death. He rose from prosecuting attorney of Kanawha County in 1872 to justice pro tempore of the county circuit in 1875, and to the United States House of Representatives in 1876. While in the House he championed railroad legislation and crusaded for aid for slack-water navigation to help the coal, timber and salt industries in his state

Zebulon Baird Vance, a Confederate military officer in the American Civil War, the 37th and 43rd Governor of North Carolina. was a Confederate military officer in the American Civil War, the 37th and 43rd Governor of North Carolina, and U.S. Senator. A prolific writer, Vance became one of the most influential Southern leaders of the Civil War and postbellum periods. As a leader of the 'New South,amp;#39;, Vance favored the rapid modernization of the Southern economy, railroad expansion, school construction, and reconciliation with the North

James Zachariah George was one of Mississippi,amp;#39;s strongest white-supremacy statesmen in the Reconstruction era. He was an American lawyer, writer, U.S. politician, Confederate politician, and military officer. He was known as Mississippi,amp;#39;s 'Great Commoner,amp;#39;

Edmund Kirby Smith was born into a wealthy slave-owning family in St. Augustine. He was a career United States Army officer who fought in the Mexican–American War. He later joined the Confederate States Army in the Civil War, and was promoted to general in the first months of the war. He was notable for his command of the Trans-Mississippi Department after the fall of Vicksburg to the United States

Who was Jefferson Finis Davis, the president of the Confederate States of America? Jefferson Finis Davis, the first and only President of the Confederate States of America, serving from 1861 to 1865. He was a slave and plantation owner, a politician and soldier born in Kentucky and raised in Mississippi. He graduated from his military academy in 1828, and went on to serve briefly in the Black Hawk War in 1832 before returning to his plantation. Davis later went onto become a Congressman and a Senator before he formally withdrew from the U.S. Senate on January 21, 1861 after Mississippi seceded from the Union. One month later, he was selected to become the provisional President of the Confederacy. Historians say his poor leadership skils may have played a part in the defeat of the Confederacy, and say he was a weak leader compared to Union counterpart, President Abraham Lincoln. He was captured in 1865, and accused of treason and imprisoned at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia. However, he was released after two years without being tried.

The 'Black Lives Matter,amp;#39; protests that followed have put renewed attention on issues like the Capitol Hill statues, flying the Confederate flag at certain events and renaming 10 U.S. Army bases, which currently are named after Confederate leaders.

On Wednesday, President Trump articulated that the U.S. bases would not be renamed under his watch.

Democrats had previously tried to get the Statuary Hall collection statues removed on the heels of the August 2017 protests in Charlottesville that pit KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists against counter-protesters, one of whom was killed.

Republicans, at the time, responded by saying that the statue selections are up to each state.

Upon seeing the letter, Lofgren said she agreed with Pelosi that the Joint Committee and the Architect of the Capitol 'should expediently remove these symbols of cruelty and bigotry from the halls of the Capitol.'

'The Capitol building belongs to the American people and cannot serve as a place of honor for the hatred and racism that tears at the fabric of our nation, the very poison that these statues embody,' Lofgren said.

The longstanding debate over Confederate statues has come rushing back into the spotlight this month during the huge anti-racism movement following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer knelt on his head for nearly nine minutes while arresting him.

Virginia governor Ralph Northam last week announced plans to take down a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, although a judge has stalled this proposal.

Elsewhere, statues of Christopher Columbus have also become a target for protesters who say he unleashed centuries of genocide against Native Americans.

One Columbus statue was pulled down with ropes, set on fire and rolled into a lake at a park in Richmond on Tuesday night.

Another Columbus monument was beheaded in Boston, in a waterfront park near the city,amp;#39;s North End.

However, Donald Trump says his administration will 'not even consider,amp;#39; changing the name of any of the 10 U.S. Army bases that are named for Confederate leaders.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had indicated he was open to discussing such changes in the wake of Floyd,amp;#39;s funeral.

But Trump weighed in on Wednesday night, saying: 'These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom.

'The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.'