Trump calls for a national standard on police use of force

United States President Donald Trump unveiled his first concrete proposal to address anger at the national level over brutality and racism in law enforcement, saying he will seek a national standard on the use of force by part of the police.

Speaking at a roundtable in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, Trump said his proposed executive order "would encourage police departments across the country to meet the latest professional force standards,quot; and downscaling.

The move is Trump's first formal response to the protest sparked by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

However, the president gave few details of his plan and accused Democrats of unfairly labeling police officers as the problem. He admitted that there may be some "bad apples,quot; but promised to "take care of our police,quot; and to increase training and equipment.

"We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear," Trump said.

"But we will not progress or heal wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racists or fanatics."

He said his administration would aggressively pursue economic development in minority communities, address inequalities in health care, and improve school choice options.

Since Floyd's death, there have been growing calls for the police to change the way they treat black people in the United States. These calls are now beginning to pay off.

Winds of change

Democrats in the US House of Representatives. USA They have put forward proposals for radical police reform that would place stricter police oversight and reserve the use of lethal force only as a last resort.

Republicans in Congress say they are also open to some reforms, including a national registry of incidents of use of force so that police officers cannot transfer between departments without the public knowing their records.

Council officials in Minneapolis, the city where George Floyd was from, have promised to redirect police funds from the authorities. Instead, money could be spent on mental health services and community programs.

"Our commitment is to end our city's toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, end surveillance as we know it," said President of the Minneapolis City Council Lisa Bender.

Similar movements are also planned in Los Angeles and New York.

"We will pass NYPD funds to youth initiatives and social services. Details will be resolved in the budget process in the coming weeks," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has rejected the plans, although he does not control how the police forces are financed, that depends on the local authorities.

"There will be no funds. There will be no dismantling of our police. There will be no dissolution of our police," Trump said Monday.

What seems certain to happen is a major reevaluation of how officers engage with black and minority ethnic communities.

At least seven US cities USA They have banned the use of strangles, Floyd's suffocating restraint method.

The New York Police Department had already banned the practice in 1993, but now lawmakers want aggravated strangulation by police to become a crime.

Democrats want the move to be banned across the country as part of their proposed Police Justice Act.