Travel bug stings again as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As orders to stay home are raised across the country, summer travelers seem ready to make plans.

We ask a travel agent about the trends he is seeing and we find out where he is going.

Since March, Sandy Lovick, Executive Director of Travel Leaders / Market Square Travel, has been buried in cancellations or re-reservations.

"What we've been doing is undoing," Lovick said.

But, from what you have seen, the travel error has bitten again.

"We have already seen an increase in the people we want to go, where we can go. We have been working on that," Lovick said.

Lovick says domestic travel is at the top of the list right now. Destinations like Florida and California are gaining popularity.

"The other thing that we find nationally is national parks and you can easily combine national parks," Lovick said.

On Facebook, we request your plans.

Mary says: “My summer trips have already started. Miami Beach. "

Christina is taking a "road trip to Wyoming. Exploring the great outdoors!

But since COVID cases are still on the rise, many admit they are not ready to go anywhere yet.

Sharon says "my house,quot;.

Brenda agrees “My backyard! I'm not going anywhere while the virus burns.

And, most of those who weighed felt much more comfortable in a car than in an airplane. However, Lovick says travelers should feel good about all the security measures airlines and resorts are taking.

“Hotels go to extremes to make sure people feel comfortable. Their businesses, their livelihoods depend on it, ”Lovick said.

As much as the sanity of some people rests in a little time outside.

"As much as everyone loves their home, they really look forward to a little distance from their home," Lovick said.

Internationally, Lovick told us that travel to Mexico and the Caribbean is picking up again for the summer and some cruise lines now offer 110% refunds on future cruises in a bid to lure return travelers.