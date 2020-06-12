Trail Ridge Road reopens after four days closed due to June snow



2

Share

































Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park has been reopened, though visitors are reminded to have reservations to enter the park by 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

RELATED: Rocky Mountain National Park will begin requiring online reservations during the coronavirus outbreak

Visibility on the road was lowered to 100 feet on Tuesday due to snow blowing above the wooden line, and the storm left drifts of 6 to 8 feet in places. The path is now clear, according to a press release issued by the park's public information officer, Kyle Patterson.

Reservations are not required to enter the park between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. Entry reservations are now being taken for dates through July 31. Reservations for August will be accepted from July 1.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly to your inbox.