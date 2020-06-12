Top 10 Colorado Basketball Players in NBA History

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Despite being known for its elevation, Colorado's authentic basketball plays don't quite reach the level of hoop spotlights like New York, Illinois and California.

When it comes to basketball stars born and raised from the Centennial State, putting together a top 10 is no easy feat. Not that state high schools don't produce talent. NBA All-Stars Chauncey Billups, Scott Wedman, Tom Chambers, Micheal Ray Richardson, and Joe Barry Carroll spent their prep days on the Front Range. But only one of those men first breathed in the Colorado air.

For that reason, we turned things around in our fourth and final installment of Colorado's Top 10 Professional Stars, and expanded our focus to include those who played high school here, but were born elsewhere.

10. Glen Gondrezick

Denver Post Archive

Glen Gondrezick's basketball roots continue with his work as a radio analyst for UNLV, Boulder's former alma mater.

PF / SF | Boulder | 1977-83

Glen, the older of the two Gondrezick brothers who play in the Boulder NBA, Glen enrolled in UNLV and started for the Runnin & Rebels Final Four first team in 1977. The New York Knicks selected the 6-foot forward. 6 inches in 26th place in the NBA that same year. – The beginning of a six-year career that ended with four seasons in Denver. Although he never received praise, Gondrezick contributed to three playoff teams and had career averages of 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

9. Jason Smith

Jason Smith # 14 of the Washington ...

Rob Carr, Getty Images

Jason Smith of the Washington Wizards poses during Media Day at Capital One Arena on September 25, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

C | Platte Valley | 2007-19

A two-time All-Mountain West pick in three seasons with the CSU Rams, the 7-footer was voted 20th overall by the Miami Heat in the 2007 draft and immediately dispatched to Philadelphia. That was the beginning of a winding NBA journey that saw him play for six franchises over 11 seasons. An unfortunate series of injuries during his four-year career in New Orleans prevented him from reaching his ceiling. Still, Smith managed to put together a solid career with averages of 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

8. Pat Garrity

Getty Images Archive

Pat Garrity of the Phoenix Suns shoots during the NBA preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas.

SF / PF | Lewis-Palmer | 1998-2008

As the centerpiece of the 1994 Rangers state title team, Garrity chose Notre Dame from among several suitors and was an All-American in his fourth and final season at South Bend. After being selected with the No. 19 pick in the 1998 draft, the 6-9 shooter played 10 NBA seasons with two franchises: Phoenix (one) and Orlando (nine). He twice averaged the double-digit score and is the 54th all-time career 3-point shooting hitter (39.8%).

7. Reggie Jackson

Katelyn Mulcahy, Getty Images

Reggie Jackson # 1 of the Los Angeles Clippers handles the ball during the fourth quarter in a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center on February 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

PG | Palmer | 2011-present

The son of an Air Force military man, Jackson was born in Italy before his family finally settled in Colorado. The 2008 Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year attended Boston College for three years, finishing in an All-ACC selection in 2011. He was voted the 24th overall pick by Oklahoma City the same year and has averaged 12.9 ppg and 4.4 more. nine-year three-year career spanning three franchises. When the NBA resumes play in Orlando next month, guard 6-3 will get dressed for the L.A. Clippers.

6. Chuck Williams

PG | Denver East | 1970-78

Born in the Bay Area, Williams moved to Colorado as an elementary student and quickly became a sporting element, earning state soccer and basketball titles in East before playing for the CU Buffs. The powerful 6-2 guard adapted for seven teams in an eight-year professional career, most of which was spent at ABA. Twice ABA winner, he led the league twice in total assists and played for Denver's two professional franchises, the Rockets and Nuggets, before finishing with career averages of 10.8 ppg, 4.5 apg and 1.0 spg.

5. Micheal Ray Richardson

Sue Ogrocki, The Associated Press

Former NBA basketball star Micheal Ray Richardson, right, joins an exercise during a basketball clinic sponsored by the National Association of Retired Basketball Players, in Moore, Oklahoma, Thursday, June 13, 2013.

PG / SG | Manual | 1978-86

A late bloomer in Manual, "Sugar Ray,quot; was recruited to Montana by Hall of Fame coach Jud Heathcote. There he won three All-Big Sky winks before being drafted fourth overall by the Knicks in 1978. Richardson rewarded New York with three star seasons, including a 1979-80 season in which he led the NBA in assists (10.1 ) and theft. (3.2) per game. The 6-5 guard had one more season of stars in New Jersey before his eight-year NBA career ended abruptly when Commissioner David Stern banned him for life for violating the league's drug policy for the third time.

4. Joe Barry Carroll

Rick Stewart, Getty Images

Joe Barry Carroll # 2 of the Houston Rockets watches from the bench during a game in the 1987-88 season.

C | Denver East | 1980-91

