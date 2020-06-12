Top 10 Colorado Basketball Players in NBA History

Despite being known for its elevation, Colorado's authentic basketball plays don't quite reach the level of hoop spotlights like New York, Illinois and California.

When it comes to basketball stars born and raised from the Centennial State, putting together a top 10 is no easy feat. Not that state high schools don't produce talent. NBA All-Stars Chauncey Billups, Scott Wedman, Tom Chambers, Micheal Ray Richardson, and Joe Barry Carroll spent their prep days on the Front Range. But only one of those men first breathed in the Colorado air.

For that reason, we turned things around in our fourth and final installment of Colorado's Top 10 Professional Stars, and expanded our focus to include those who played high school here, but were born elsewhere.

10. Glen Gondrezick

PF / SF | Boulder | 1977-83

Glen, the older of the two Gondrezick brothers who play in the Boulder NBA, Glen enrolled in UNLV and started for the Runnin & Rebels Final Four first team in 1977. The New York Knicks selected the 6-foot forward. 6 inches in 26th place in the NBA that same year. – The beginning of a six-year career that ended with four seasons in Denver. Although he never received praise, Gondrezick contributed to three playoff teams and had career averages of 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

9. Jason Smith

C | Platte Valley | 2007-19

A two-time All-Mountain West pick in three seasons with the CSU Rams, the 7-footer was voted 20th overall by the Miami Heat in the 2007 draft and immediately dispatched to Philadelphia. That was the beginning of a winding NBA journey that saw him play for six franchises over 11 seasons. An unfortunate series of injuries during his four-year career in New Orleans prevented him from reaching his ceiling. Still, Smith managed to put together a solid career with averages of 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

8. Pat Garrity

SF / PF | Lewis-Palmer | 1998-2008

As the centerpiece of the 1994 Rangers state title team, Garrity chose Notre Dame from among several suitors and was an All-American in his fourth and final season at South Bend. After being selected with the No. 19 pick in the 1998 draft, the 6-9 shooter played 10 NBA seasons with two franchises: Phoenix (one) and Orlando (nine). He twice averaged the double-digit score and is the 54th all-time career 3-point shooting hitter (39.8%).

7. Reggie Jackson

PG | Palmer | 2011-present

The son of an Air Force military man, Jackson was born in Italy before his family finally settled in Colorado. The 2008 Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year attended Boston College for three years, finishing in an All-ACC selection in 2011. He was voted the 24th overall pick by Oklahoma City the same year and has averaged 12.9 ppg and 4.4 more. nine-year three-year career spanning three franchises. When the NBA resumes play in Orlando next month, guard 6-3 will get dressed for the L.A. Clippers.

6. Chuck Williams

PG | Denver East | 1970-78

Born in the Bay Area, Williams moved to Colorado as an elementary student and quickly became a sporting element, earning state soccer and basketball titles in East before playing for the CU Buffs. The powerful 6-2 guard adapted for seven teams in an eight-year professional career, most of which was spent at ABA. Twice ABA winner, he led the league twice in total assists and played for Denver's two professional franchises, the Rockets and Nuggets, before finishing with career averages of 10.8 ppg, 4.5 apg and 1.0 spg.

5. Micheal Ray Richardson

PG / SG | Manual | 1978-86

A late bloomer in Manual, "Sugar Ray,quot; was recruited to Montana by Hall of Fame coach Jud Heathcote. There he won three All-Big Sky winks before being drafted fourth overall by the Knicks in 1978. Richardson rewarded New York with three star seasons, including a 1979-80 season in which he led the NBA in assists (10.1 ) and theft. (3.2) per game. The 6-5 guard had one more season of stars in New Jersey before his eight-year NBA career ended abruptly when Commissioner David Stern banned him for life for violating the league's drug policy for the third time.

4. Joe Barry Carroll

C | Denver East | 1980-91

Nicknamed "Joe Barely Cares,quot; by New York Post columnist Peter Vecsey, the top pick in the 1980 draft spent much of his career plagued by seemingly unfulfilled expectations. It didn't help that the Purdue product was the centerpiece of a pre-draft trade between Boston and Golden State that sent Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to the Celtics into the hall of fame. Or that he left the NBA at the best moment of his career to play a season in the Italian League (where he won a championship). However, it would be unfair to label Carroll a failure. The 7-footer was a star player with the Warriors in 1987 and averaged 17.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, and 1.6 bpg in a 10-year NBA career spanning five franchises.

3. Scott Wedman

SF | Mullen | 1974-87

Thanks to rapid growth in his teens, Wedman became a star in Mullen and earned statewide honors before enrolling at CU. The two-time Big Eight team was ranked sixth overall by Kansas City in 1974 and averaged 16.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.2 spg in seven seasons with the Kings. Wedman finally landed in Boston, where he won two NBA titles (1984 & # 39; 86). In 13 seasons, the silky forward 6-7 shot a double-figure scoring average nine times, made two all-star teams, and had a second-team defense nod.

2. Tom Chambers

PF | Fairview | 1981-98

Selected twice in the NBA, four-time star and 20,049-point scorer in 16 seasons with six franchises, forward 6-10 certainly has a hall of fame resume. However, he and Antawn Jamison remain the only eligible players to have crossed the 20,000-point threshold to avoid being consecrated. Chambers also has a Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game in the trophy case, as well as nine seasons with minimum averages of 20.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, 10 trips of NBA Playoffs and a hellacious dunk on Mark Jackson.

1. Chauncey's Billups

PG | Denver | 1997-2014

The King of Park Hill is also the King of Colorado. The four-time Colorado Mr. Basketball, the Denver native turned down offers from Kansas, Cal and Oklahoma State to attend CU and lead the Buffs to their first NCAA Tournament nomination in 28 years. He was selected No. 3 overall by the Celtics in 1997, then went on to play seven franchises in 19 seasons. Along the way, he earned three All-NBA nominations, five star picks, and a Finals MVP with NBA champion Detroit Pistons in 2004. He was also the starting point guard for a Nuggets team that gave the LA Lakers all what they could handle. in the 2009 Western Conference Finals and is fifth of all time in career free throws (89.4%).