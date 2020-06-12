Tom Brady, Bucs should be delighted that teams doubt Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are warming up as Buccaneers teammates, but there are already people who hesitate trying to shed cold water on the potential for them to take advantage of their best Patriots days together.

A report by ESPN's Dianna Russini on "Get Up,quot; suggested that Gronkowski already perceives that he doesn't have much left in the tank at age 31.

"With nine surgeries and 20 concussions, (the defensive coordinators) are shaking their heads and saying," Yes, Gronk was falling apart a lot the last time we saw him on the field, "Russini said." In terms of concern for him as a threat, from what I can tell from my conversations, it is not a high priority. They know that it is vertical, that it is long. He's going to run those seams. "

"This is not the Tom Brady, the Rob Gronkowski that we have seen in the past, according to defensive coordinators that I have spoken with."

MORE: The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available At Every Position

It makes sense to think that Gronkowski is not the same player who was once at his best due to injuries and Father Time. But underestimating its impact and importance to the offense is a big mistake.

As coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich combine his "safe, cookie-free,quot; passing game on the field with Brady's effective short-to-intermediate sensitivities, Gronkowski is dangerous in a different way, as a companion piece and not the main man of course. .

A big mashup step was the decision to go with "12,quot; personnel: two wide receivers, two tight ends as the Buccaneers' base personnel. That means Gronkowski will be on the field constantly, either with O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate, in their position to support elite groups Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, who come from 153 combined sacks, 2,490 yards and 17 touchdowns during Arians' first season in Tampa Bay. During his time in New England, Gronkowski rarely had that level of complementary talent.

Howard felt like a misfit in the Arians friendly system, which is generally not a tight end, last season after showing Gronk's field stretching ability in his first two seasons. With Gronkowski in the mix and Godwin showing his slots dominance in 2019, Howard will be best used vertically. The Bucs have also created some showdown nightmares across the field to help Brady.

Evans is one of the league's top vertical threats abroad, while Godwin is an exceptional good-handed runner with excellent post-capture running skills. With Evans (6-5, 231 lbs), Godwin (6-1, 209 lbs), Howard (6-6, 251 lbs) and Gronkowski (6-6, 268 lbs), there is no fender equipped with the right size and speed in the linebacker and in the secondary to handle all that.

Skeptical defensive coordinators are forgetting that they had a lot of trouble covering the widths of the Bucs just last season. Plus, Gronkowski needed that year off to rejuvenate and the Bucs can keep it cooler with Howard and Brate by giving them the best league depth in tight end.

Gronkowski also remained a game-changing catcher in his final season in 2018, despite signs of wear and tear limiting his games and snapshots. The Patriots were more calculated with their use, but in the end they deployed it well, until their catch of 29 yards of diving that, in essence, won them Super Bowl 53.

That also forgets that Brady has his best weaponry on the field in quite some time and how he can destroy teams by exploiting the most favorable confrontations. Between Evans, Godwin, Howard and Gronkowski, Brady is feeling good about his new man on committee.

Brady already carries a huge chip on his shoulder when meeting Gronkowski in the Buccaneers, trying to prove that he can lead a great winning offense away from the Patriots at 42. He takes advantage of opponents who underestimate him and those around him. Any conversation about him or Gronk being dragged is just extra motivation.

MORE: New NFL Rules for 2020

Gronkowski's value for Tampa Bay in 2020 will have little to do with the statistics he presents. He can be just as key in not being objective, drawing coverage attention somehow away from Evans, Godwin, and Howard. When attacked, Brady can choose the right places for Gronkowski to succeed.

Surely there will be more focus on thinking that Gronkowski is not physically ready to produce, but he is also one of the sharpest players with the mental aspects of his receiving and blocking abilities. If Gronk is not a "high priority,quot; then it would be based more on teams not being able to afford to compromise the coverage they would like. There will be more confusion caused by alignments and groupings of personnel.

No one expects Brady to re-pitch 50 TDs or Gronkowski to re-average more than one TD per game. But that does not mean that they will not adapt to become somewhat fearful again with their respective familiarity and support.