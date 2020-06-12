Tinsley Mortimer thanks & # 39; RHONY & # 39; for her Goodbye Post fairy tale ending, Sonja Morgan wants credit

Instagram

The star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of New York City & # 39; He confirms his departure from the Bravo reality series more than six months after he became engaged to CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth.

Up News Info –

Tinsley Mortimer you are closing a chapter in your life. More than six months after committing to the CEO of CouponCabin Scott Kluth, the television personality leaves the Big Apple to join her fiancé in Chicago and confirmed her departure from "The Real Housewives of New York City"through a parting post.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for the end of my fairy tale," the 44-year-old socialite told fans on Thursday, June 11. "Without #RHONY, I would. I never met my prince charming, Scott. Being a stay at home mom was a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv."

In the Instagram post, Mortimer offered "a journey down the memory path" by sharing a video of his surprise proposal and a series of photos from his period in the Bravo series. He concluded the post by stating, "I love you all so much!" And added a host of hashtags including "#chicago", "#couponking", "#fairytale", and "#happyending".

<br />

In response to her parting post, Mortimer's co-star Sonja Morgan He jokingly sought credit for his part in his happy ending. "And without me you would not have met," he said. "Very happy for you, girl. You have the fairy tale. I moved to New York to live with a real girlfriend who was there for you with open arms."

"I put you on #rhony and my cast mate introduced you to Scott the man," Morgan continued, referring to his former partner. Carole Radziwill who introduced Mortimer and Kluth in 2017. "May all your dreams come true. I am always here." In another comment, he added, "Omg the wedding dress. I hope you wear that ONE."

Sonja Morgan reacted to Tinsley Mortimer's parting post.

Several other "RHONY" stars have also voiced their support in the comments section of Mortimer's post. Leah McSweeney he exclaimed: "You give me a jaded hope! I love you Tinz", while Singer Ramona declared: "Very happy for you". Executive producer Andy Cohen he chimed in, "Thanks for your eggs and Dale and all the fun!"

Andy Cohen and other stars of & # 39; RHONY & # 39; They sent love to Mortimer after his departure.

Thursday's episode of "RHONY" followed Mortimer when he made the decision to move to Chicago. Having told McSweeney about his plan, he revealed to Singer and Luann de Lesseps During dinner, she will move to the windy city the next day.

"With Scott, so much has happened so fast," he admitted. "I know that if I don't take advantage of this moment right now, I will regret it for the rest of my life. I have to listen to myself and what I want and to no one else." She added: "It has been a great journey and I am very happy where I am now and my future."