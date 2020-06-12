Tinsley Mortimer opens up about her future at RHONY

Tinsley Mortimer is trading the Big Apple for the Windy City.
In last night's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bravolebrity announced her plans to move to Chicago to eventually marry her ex. Scott Kluth. "Is there physically a ring or something right now? No. Is that definitely happening, are we getting married? I just know I'm moving to Chicago, I'm not sure exactly when," Tinsley said. "But, I know and I know we are going to be together and I know we will make this work."
The June 11 episode ended with Tins literally packing their bags and waving goodbye to several co-stars as Bravo unveiled a freeze frame update, generally reserved for late in the season.
"With Scott, so much has happened so fast," he said at the end of the episode. "But I know that if I don't take advantage of this moment right now, I will regret it for the rest of my life. And I have to listen to myself and what I want and to no one else."
How Rhony We know that Tinsley and Scott got engaged in November 2019 and have been living together in Chicago ever since. The reality star told E! News earlier this season that his departure was "inevitable,quot;.
"My goal, obviously, is to be full time in Chicago and be with him, and you know how to have a life in Chicago with him," he told E!
"Look, the show is The Real Housewives of New York City and I will live in Chicago full time, "Tinsley admitted." So I guess it's inevitable that I, you know, not be a New York housewife anymore. "
Tinsley sent a farewell message to Rhony Fans on Instagram last night, writing: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for the end of my fairy tale. Without #RHONY, I would never have met my Prince Charming, Scott Being a stay at home mom was a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv. "
Now that Tinsley has finally got her happy ending with Scott, she's busy planning her wedding. She said to E! The March 2020 news had originally thought about getting married in Japan, but had to rethink everything amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We definitely want to make a destination somehow," he revealed exclusively at the time. "You know (have it) in New York or have it in Chicago, we would have to make it very big and we both really want to have it smaller, so we believe that by making the destination we could make it more intimate and smaller. So that's our plan. But you never know, we might have to go to court or something like that in Chicago or do it at home because we can't leave for God to know. We'll see. "
When asked if any of it Rhony The co-stars will be invited to the nuptials, Mortimer quipped: "Of course I've thought about it and I'm not going to say who I've thought to have, but of course I've thought about it. And there will probably be one or two."
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)