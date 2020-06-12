Tinsley Mortimer opens up about her future at RHONY

Now that Tinsley has finally got her happy ending with Scott, she's busy planning her wedding. She said to E! The March 2020 news had originally thought about getting married in Japan, but had to rethink everything amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We definitely want to make a destination somehow," he revealed exclusively at the time. "You know (have it) in New York or have it in Chicago, we would have to make it very big and we both really want to have it smaller, so we believe that by making the destination we could make it more intimate and smaller. So that's our plan. But you never know, we might have to go to court or something like that in Chicago or do it at home because we can't leave for God to know. We'll see. "

When asked if any of it Rhony The co-stars will be invited to the nuptials, Mortimer quipped: "Of course I've thought about it and I'm not going to say who I've thought to have, but of course I've thought about it. And there will probably be one or two."

