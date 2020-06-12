TikTok's father, ByteDance, tripled his American employees last year – Latest news

ByteDance, parent company of the short video app TikTok, has more than tripled its American employees in the past 12 months, the company said in response to a Reuters inquiry.

ByteDance said it now has more than 1,000 employees nationwide from Mountain View, California to New York, compared to around 300 this time last year.

The main increases came from engineers managing R,amp;D, data security, creator teams and sales teams, ByteDance told Reuters.

TikTok's Chinese ownership and popularity among American teens has drawn scrutiny from American regulators and lawmakers. Regulators questioned the security of the personal data handled by the app and whether its Chinese property poses a national security risk, Reuters first reported last year.

TikTok has been hiring more American engineers to reduce its dependency on staff in China, and has established a team in Mountain View, California to oversee data management, sources familiar with the matter said.

More recently, China's tech giant has been pulling its power hub away from China, hiring top executives and expanding its presence in the United States, Reuters reported last month.

ByteDance recently hired Kevin Mayer of Walt Disney Co as their COO and CEO of TikTok. He also hired veteran data security executive Roland Cloutier. The company will hire an additional 100 people for security, data and privacy protection by the end of this year, Cloutier said in a blog post this week.

ByteDance said it had approximately 60,000 employees worldwide as of January, primarily in China. The company bought the social media app Musical.ly in 2017, when it employed about 20 people in the U.S. USA At that time, the sources said earlier. Musical.ly laid the foundation for the rapid growth of TikTok.

