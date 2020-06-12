Tiger King: Prison holding Joe Exotic reacts to Netflix star's chilling statement about his treatment

Prison Tiger king star Joe Exotic has responded to claims made by the subject of the hit Netflix documentary.

Exotic released a statement earlier this week that it was hiding love letters from her husband, Dillon Passage.

The statement also saw Exotic say he believes he will be dead "in two to three months" after claiming that he has not received required "blood infusions" since January.





"It's like I've been sent (sic) to Death Row," Exotic wrote. “They stopped all my medications except one. This place is hell on earth.

Passage himself responded to the claims in an Instagram post saying, "My heart breaks after reading Joe's letter. He is living in hell right now and I am outraged at the way he is treated. Not even I can begin to imagine how that is breaking his spirit. I love Joe and I'm with him. "

However, the Bureau of Prisons has denied having kept the letters from Exotic de Passage despite having recently suffered a blockade at Fort Worth in Texas.

"On June 1, in light of extensive protest activity across the country, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), with great caution, implemented a national blockade," a spokesman said in a statement.

"These additional and temporary security measures were implemented to ensure the good order and safety of our institutions, as well as to ensure the safety of staff and prisoners."

The spokesperson said that while "Exotic's access to telephones and electronic communication was limited … mail from inmates through the United States Postal Service was regularly picked up and delivered."

They had no comment to make about Exotic's claims about his health.

Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for crimes including the murder of animals, as well as the attempt to hire a hitman to kill his zoo rival, Carole Baskin.

The tiger breeder has always said he is innocent, and recently said he "refuses to accept defeat" after a judge ruled that he turned over his GW Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Oklahoma to Baskin.