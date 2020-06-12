Thousands of people march to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, neighborhood demanded by refinancing police – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Thousands of people marched through the streets of Oakland on Wednesday night, hoping to ask Mayor Libby Schaaf to directly reimburse the police department.

"We have been financing education for years," said Jessica Ramos, 17, who was one of the organizers of the march. "We are not saying cut the police, abolish the police. We are only saying to relocate those funds in different communities and invest them in our education, our social services and our youth."

The protesters marched peacefully for more than 2 miles and came to a house that they believed was Schaaf's home. But the mayor did not show up and it was not entirely clear if the protesters were in the right home.

Schaaf sent a statement to Oakland voters.

"We agree that investments in education, health, home security and economic well-being are the most powerful ways to advance security in Oakland," he said. "We recognize that a growing group of people, especially people of color, feel that the police presence and the response compromise their sense of security."

But since Oakland citizens make more than 100,000 9-1-1 calls each year, Schaaf insisted that the outlay is not the answer.

"We know that the Oakland Police prevent crime and suffering, saves lives, and provides resolution and justice to those who have been harmed," the mayor's statement continued. "Oakland cannot afford to spend more on its police department, since we have the lowest levels of crime officer manning of any police department in the United States."

Dwayne Davis, 17, another organizer of the march, said he wanted Oakland city leaders to expand their imaginations.

"I have heard many politicians say that devaluing the police is not realistic and that it will never work," he said. "We don't know what it's like to live in a world where there is no police." We don't know what it is to live in a world where we can have all the resources we need, so there is no need to steal, there is no need to steal or anything like that. "

The Oakland Police Department represents about a fifth of the city's budget. The mayor encouraged voters to contact their representative from the City Council if they wish to suggest changes to the budget.

"I understand the importance of the police. But at the same time, there are a lot of things they do that are not helpful, "said Oakland teacher Shaylah Ellis." I don't feel like we say they shouldn't get a penny. "They just get a lot. And education is struggling."