Thousands of homes destroyed, hundreds of thousands evacuated

Heavy rains have continued to hit southern China, causing the riversides to explode, flooding homes and flooding farmland, state media reported.

More than a dozen people have died in the floods since they started on June 2.

The central Chinese metropolis of Chongqing was hit hard Thursday, triggering a level three flood emergency response.

Millions have been affected by heavy rains in Guangxi, Hunan, Chongqing and other southern provinces, and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated since the floods began.

Floods surround a village in Yangshuo in Guilin, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of southern China. Some residents have been killed by floods in a wide swath of central and southern China. (AP / AAP)

More than 1,000 houses have collapsed, state media reported, and property damage due to the rains has been estimated at more than RMB 4 billion ($ 565.5 million).

Rescue teams have been deployed across the country to save people from flooded houses and take them to temporary shelters.

Seasonal floods generally cause extensive damage each year in the lower regions of China's major river systems, particularly those in Yangtze and Pearl to the south.

Rescuers take a child to a boat during an evacuation from a flooded village in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong province. (AP / AAP)

Authorities have tried to mitigate the difficulties by using dams, particularly the massive Three Gorges structure in the Yangtze.