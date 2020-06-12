"This pandemic is not over,quot;: Governor Tim Walz extends Minnesota peacetime emergency – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended and on Friday extended the state's peacetime emergency to mid-July.

Walz says the decision was made on the advice of public health experts, leading advocates, as well as medical and labor service providers.

"The health and safety of Minnesotans are our top priority, and the actions we take in the past three months have saved lives," said Walz. “The peacetime emergency opens our toolbox, allowing us to take quick action as necessary to protect the health and well-being of our communities, businesses and families. This pandemic is not over. We must continue to work together to put public health first. ”

According to Walz, the extension will protect Minnesotans from evictions and the wage embargo, while also allowing the state to reopen society on the advice of public health experts.

The peacetime emergency also gives the governor the power to issue executive orders and regulate business during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also allowed the state to partner with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to increase the number of tests being performed.

The extension means that the peacetime emergency will be in effect until July 13. Read the executive order here.