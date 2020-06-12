"This is different,quot;: George Floyd's death ignites the action in Minn. Sports for social change – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Eric Kendricks woke up in distress shortly after George Floyd was assassinated a few miles from the stadium where the Minnesota Vikings play.

Kendricks, the All-Pro linebacker who has been kept out of the spotlight for his first five seasons in the NFL, was "super emotional,quot; enough to turn to his Twitter account to call the league for what he and many of his colleagues saw inaction on issues of social justice.

A few days later, Kendricks participated in a video compiled by several high-profile players who expressed concern over what they felt had been a crackdown on the league since quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem before the games in 2016. Commissioner Roger Goodell issued an apology. the next day for "not listening,quot; earlier and encouraged players to speak up and protest peacefully.

"Using my platform was not just to put pressure on them. It was to put pressure on the people around me. It was to put pressure on myself," said Kendricks.

For Vikings, like their fellow Twin Cities athletes, Floyd's death hit close to home. It has also naturally stimulated a surge of action.

The handcuffed black man's neck was pressed by the knee of White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and pleading for air, against the pavement of Chicago Avenue on May 25. That's the same street that travels directly in front of the gleaming glass doors of the US Bank Stadium.

"I'm a '60s kid, okay? So this has been going on all my life," Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said, adding: "But this is why this it's different, because everyone saw how life left that man's body. "

Kendricks and Patterson are part of a social justice committee that the Vikings formed three years ago with the blessing of owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf, siblings who are children of Holocaust survivors. The Wilfs announced a new $ 5 million commitment to organizations that fight hate, racism and inequality. The social justice committee awarded $ 125,000 for a scholarship on behalf of Floyd to be awarded annually to black high school students who graduate in Minneapolis and St. Paul to obtain postsecondary education.

Vikings, like many sports teams, have been trying to use their vast public platform. They have also had private but productive conversations on these issues that have erupted across the country and the world.

Kendricks was one of 10 players who met with Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and other officers last weekend to find ways to help. General manager Rick Spielman's voice cracked as he detailed that one of his adopted black children was detained by police without cause while driving his wife's car. Runner Ameer Abdullah, whose father marched for civil rights in 1965 before serving in the Vietnam War, spoke of growing up as a black Muslim in Alabama.

Coach Mike Zimmer, who said two years ago that he believes in the importance of upholding the national anthem, may have to face the issue again this fall. Kendricks and Abdullah, who appeared with six members of the Vikings in a video conference with journalists on Wednesday, said they had not focused on that form of protest for now. However, Zimmer moved players with his words on the matter in a virtual team-wide meeting this week.

"He humbled himself a lot and said, 'Man, I don't understand, and maybe I haven't paid that much attention to you, but I know that I love each and every one of you in this room and I will fight for you as if you were my children. 'That meant a lot,' said Abdullah.

When the Vikings unveiled their initiatives on Wednesday, the Pohlad Family Foundation, the charitable arm of the Minnesota Twins' owners, announced a $ 25 million commitment to racial justice in a two-phase aid strategy. immediate for affected communities and long-term. structural change.

In basketball, the Timberwolves organization and Lynx have joined a partnership first formed by the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings to fight social and racial injustice. Timberwolves guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell marched with protesters in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, where Breonna Taylor's death also sparked an uprising.

Guard Josh Okogie and coach Ryan Saunders were in a crew led by Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph at a food and goods distribution event last week in front of a southern Minneapolis grocery store that has temporarily closed. due to vandalism, looting and arson.

Saunders and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve are part of a committee that oversees the disbursement of the Minneapolis Foundation for Secure Communities Fund, which focuses on the prevention of violence, social inequity, and reform of the criminal justice system. and other matters. Saunders and other staff worked Thursday to pack food for Urban Ventures, a youth-focused community center in southern Minneapolis located at the epicenter of the destruction that stemmed from the Floyd death riots.

“There are many people who are much smarter than me, and many people who have dealt with this on a daily basis who are not like me and who have educated me, and I hope to hear more from them. Saunders said, who is white.

Wild defender Matt Dumba, whose mother is Filipino, recently helped form the Hockey Diversity Alliance with a handful of other NHL players to try to eradicate racism and promote diversity within his sport. Often the only non-target on his youth teams in Alberta, Dumba recalled this week of a few cases in which he left the track crying after receiving racial teasing from his opponents.

“I grew up feeling like I also had to protect my parents from that because I didn't want to see my mother cry. I would bottle it inside. It would give me the fuel to play harder and work harder, ”said Dumba. "Can you imagine that love of the game if you never had to fight to be discriminated against or feel like you didn't belong? That is what I want to promote for young people, because I believe that there is a generation of hockey players who can exceed all our expectations and really change the game. "

