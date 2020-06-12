This amazing trick removes all ads from YouTube videos

You can remove YouTube ads with a simple trick, both on desktop computers and on mobile phones.

A Redditor revealed that adding a single character to the video address will block all ads that would otherwise play.

The trick works for now, but Google is likely to issue fixes so that the ads can be shown to viewers.

YouTube ads are a necessary evil, no matter how annoying they may be. The service is free, after all, and the ads are what make it possible. Both Google and the creators charge that way. Google can keep the lights on and continue to offer its services for free, and YouTubers can continue to create content that you want to see. That said, there is a smart way to remove all ads from videos, and it's incredibly easy to accomplish. All you have to do is insert a character into the URL of a video, and it will block all commercials that interrupt your experience.

Redditor unicorn4sale I found the trick a few days ago, and its revelation went viral.

To block additions in desktop browsers, all you have to do is add a period after the domain. Just add another dot after the ".com,quot; part, so it looks like this: ".com,quot;. Don't mess with the URL, and the video will continue to play. The same trick also works in mobile browsers, but only if you first use the "Request desktop site,quot; feature.

The Redditor explains that the hack is possible because it is not widely known. The video still appears and plays as usual. Additional digging blocks ads, which will no longer load:

It's a commonly forgotten fringe case, websites forget to normalize the hostname, content is still served, but there is no hostname match in the browser, so there are no broken cookies and CORS, and many sites bigger ones use a different domain to serve ads / media with a whitelist that doesn't contain the extra dot

What's interesting is that once you add that extra point after the ".com,quot; part, it will stay there for your entire YouTube session. You can move between videos without having to re-insert the point. Everything "works,quot; if you want, and it will continue to work as long as Google doesn't fix it. And fix it, they will.

If you are using an ad blocker then you are already stopping ad playback and the hack will be of no help.

As I said before, ads are annoying, but that's what drives the whole experience. Unless you pay for YouTube, disabling ads will practically work against you in the long run.

In addition to YouTube, the trick also works for many news websites, including the paywall service, according to the filter.