The writer of & # 39; This Is Us & # 39 ;, Jas Waters, dies – The cause of death is revealed

Roommates, we are sad to report that "This Is Us,quot; writer Jas Waters passed away from a reported suicide.

Jas's representatives confirmed the news to Fox News on Wednesday and said he passed away "in the past week." According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Jas Waters' cause of death has been declared a suicide by hanging.

Many people have turned to social media to express their condolences and share tweets that Jas recently posted in overtime, where she spoke of having anxiety.

I am tired of taking refuge in the place with my anxiety. Most days it is almost debilitating. Therefore, the kitchen simply because of the calm it brings. So if you are struggling just to keep fear of the unknown under control, you should know that you are not alone. I'm with you. – Jas Waters (@JasFly) April 25, 2020

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that everyone at RMG mourns the lives of our client and friend, Jas Waters," his management said in a statement. Jas was a talented and talented writer. She was an amazing person and a sweet soul that will be missed forever. Her voice is something that we need a lot right now, and although she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for many years. Rest in peace, Jas.

Also, an official Twitter account for & # 39; It is us & # 39; The writers expressed their condolences and shared photos of Jas following the news of his passing.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters' death," the statement said. “In our time together, Jas made his mark on us and the WHOLE show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our sincere condolences to your loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. "

We send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Jas Waters.