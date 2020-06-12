The Woods creator Harlan Coben urges viewers to watch the new Netflix show with subtitles

New Netflix crime drama The forests has arrived, and its creator has a message for viewers.

Harlan Coben – the man behind The stranger and insurance – He has returned with the new Polish drama after prosecutor Pawel Kopiński, whose sister's disappearance 30 years earlier is unearthed during a new murder case.

The story is told in two different periods: when Pawel's sister and a child disappeared in 1994, and in 2019, when the child reappears.

"As hope grows that her sister may still be alive, her family's dangerous secrets from the past threaten to tear apart everything Pawel has been trying to hold together," the synopsis says.





Coben alerted fans to the Netflix premiere of the show on Friday (June 12), but also urged them to choose subtitles instead of watching a dubbed version offered by the streaming service.

Netflix gives you the option to watch Timbers dubbed or subtitled, "he wrote, adding: I urge you to use subtitles, they do. Keep going.





Coben's previous show, The stranger, It was released on Netflix in February. Both series are available to stream on Netflix now.