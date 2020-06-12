The US Army USA Receive the newest version of the Paladin 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer

The US Army USA You are receiving the most recent version of the Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer.

The 2nd Field Artillery Regiment of the 2nd Battalion received a batch of the Paladin M109A7 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer.

“The deadliest brigade combat team on planet Earth became more deadly with the newer version of the US Army. USA From the 155 mm Paladin self-propelled howitzer. The 2nd Field Artillery Regiment of the 82nd Battalion took possession of the M109A7 yesterday, ”it said in a statement on an official Facebook account.

The new M109A7 howitzer is intended to replace the M109A6 Paladin vehicle to increase the combat capabilities and maintenance of Army Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT).

The M109A7 is the latest howitzer in the BAE Systems M109 family of vehicles, the primary indirect fire support system for ABCTs. It uses the existing main armament and cabin structure of a Paladin M109A6, and replaces the vehicle's chassis components with modem components common to the Bradley vehicle. The improved chassis structure provides greater survivability and similarity to existing systems in the ABCT, reducing operational sustainability costs by replacing outdated components.

In March, the US Department of Defense. USA And BAE Systems announced a deal worth approximately $ 339 million for the production of 48 sets of M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer Vehicle (SPH) and its companion, M992A3 Carrier Vehicle, Ammunition, Tracking (CAT), and includes post-support delivery and spare parts.