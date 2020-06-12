The United States Army will receive the first Israeli-made air defense system in December

The US Army is expected to USA Start installing a first Iron Dome anti-missile defense system in December 2020, according to a recent press release from the service.

Deliveries of the first two Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense systems are expected at the request of the US Army. USA Start in December 2020 and February 2021.

The Army plans to begin phased testing of the systems, as the missiles, launchers and radars run from the assembly line in Israel to the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico to undergo a training and equipment-equipping program, Brig said. . Maj. Brian Gibson, Director of the Multifunctional Air and Missile Defense Team.

The rigorous testing of each system will end with a live-fire engagement to shoot down a substitute cruise missile target, Gibson explained. Following this, the Iron Dome batteries will be officially maintained in Fort Bliss, Texas, and will be available for operational deployment in September 2021 and December 2021, respectively.

After lawmakers made the provision in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act for interim cruise missile defense capability, the Army awarded a contract to the Israel Missile Defense Organization, or IMDO, for two batteries from Iron Dome.

Although it is a "very capable and proven weapon system," said Gen. John M. Murray, commanding general of the Army Futures Command, "the Army needs to get its hands on the Iron Dome,quot; to see if it can be integrated into the army. Integrated Air Defense and Anti-Missile Framework, or AIAMD.

The Marines have demonstrated possible system interoperability, but interoperability is very different from integration, Gibson said.

For example, although the Marines provided the data from their sensors to fire the Iron Dome, this only provided the direction of the fire and not the required fire control on a multi-domain battlefield.

"What the Marines demonstrated was an interoperable solution, where they took a subset of an Iron Dome weapons system using their radar, launchers, that sort of thing," Gibson said. So even though Iron Dome took command of an external mission command system, "the weapon system still made the final decision on what to do."

The older weapons were designed without joint capabilities, he said. As technology and war have advanced, the need to develop solutions that provide commanders with the flexibility and self-improvement they require has led to integration as the central tenet of arms system development.

"The Army is just one piece of the joint and coalition fight for air defense and anti-missiles," he added, regarding the future of air defense. "It is an all-service activity that must provide a variety of anti-missile and air defense capabilities from land, air and sea, and it is more than just bending new metal to do new things." It's also about growing new formations of air defenders to achieve greater results. This is the Army's most aggressive modernization period for missile and air defense since the Cold War. "

The Iron Dome system is a highly accurate, battle-tested weapon and for years has helped protect locations around Israel from rocket fire.

"It is an effective mobile, truck-towed, multi-mission air defense system developed to counter very short-range rocket, artillery and mortar threats," he said.

"We welcome the Iron Dome system, or any other viable system, to compete in the Army's durable solutions competition," said Murray, "and we will continue to conduct a thorough analysis of our requirements to seek modernization solutions from a variety of sources. "