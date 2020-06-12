The true dangers of surveillance

This article is part of the On Tech newsletter. You can sign up here to receive it during the week.

The way citizens and authorities respond to each other during large-scale protests, including the way they use technology as a tool in battle, can say a lot about trust in the entire political system.

Paul Mozur, who has written extensively on the Chinese state surveillance machine for The New York Times, told me that the mistrust of the authorities in Hong Kong was reflected in the constant digital surveillance and paranoia during the pro-democratic protests that started a year ago. and continue to fail.

Paul and I discussed how police and protesters used surveillance technology during the height of the Hong Kong protests last year, and what Americans, now trapped by their own protests, can learn from it.

Shira: What were the concerns of Hong Kong protesters about digital surveillance?

Paul: They were constantly trying to avoid being tracked down by the police, although it was unclear what the authorities were doing. People obsessively covered themselves with face masks, and this was before the coronavirus. The protesters avoided the use of subway cards that linked to their identity. To disrupt monitoring, protesters smashed through as many security cameras as they could, and some targeted laser cameras at police cameras.