The true dangers of surveillance

The way citizens and authorities respond to each other during large-scale protests, including the way they use technology as a tool in battle, can say a lot about trust in the entire political system.
Paul Mozur, who has written extensively on the Chinese state surveillance machine for The New York Times, told me that the mistrust of the authorities in Hong Kong was reflected in the constant digital surveillance and paranoia during the pro-democratic protests that started a year ago. and continue to fail.
Paul and I discussed how police and protesters used surveillance technology during the height of the Hong Kong protests last year, and what Americans, now trapped by their own protests, can learn from it.
Shira: What were the concerns of Hong Kong protesters about digital surveillance?
Paul: They were constantly trying to avoid being tracked down by the police, although it was unclear what the authorities were doing. People obsessively covered themselves with face masks, and this was before the coronavirus. The protesters avoided the use of subway cards that linked to their identity. To disrupt monitoring, protesters smashed through as many security cameras as they could, and some targeted laser cameras at police cameras.
Police were suspected of filming all the protests to identify people using facial recognition software and attack them. It was not conclusively demonstrated what was happening. But Hong Kongers took extreme measures because They were afraid of the Chinese side government and its use of technology to monitor and intimidate people.
How did protesters use technology?
There were protest channels on the Telegram messaging app to identify police officers who appeared to be overly aggressive during the protests. Some people published personal information about officers or their families, in an act known as doxxing. From the beginning, the police removed their ID cards, which fueled the doxxing campaign.
This sounds like constant chaos and fear.
Both sides were fighting a surveillance war, and trying to shift the surveillance advantage to themselves and cut the other side. Although the protesters used to be outnumbered.
How does that compare to what is happening in the United States?
I'm not there, so I might be missing things, but protesters in the United States don't seem to have the same level of paranoia about police surveillance.
If we start to see the US protesters. USA Being so afraid that everyone is wearing masks to protect their faces, or not leading to protests because they are concerned about license plate scanners, or not using credit cards, that would be a sign that US protesters. USA They have lost confidence in legal systems designed to protect their privacy. That is what happened in Hong Kong.
Isn't there an argument that keeping people safe justifies vigilance?
That is the argument that is made in China. But Hong Kong made it clear that in order to have civil liberties, a level of privacy is necessary. Without adequate regulation, widespread surveillance invites potential abuse of power.
the There are tools for the US government. USA Digitally track who is in these protests. Fortunately, the US legal safeguards. USA They prevent the abuse of tools. But it is worth worrying about.
Would you want a digital record of your presence at a political march, particularly if it could bring retaliation? In Hong Kong, that is the fear that people lived with.
The smallest portion of Amazon online shopping
There is more evidence that we are testing online outlets other than Amazon during the pandemic.
I wrote in April that Americans had spent less of our e-commerce money on Amazon than we used to. I took another look at the data through May, and that is still largely the case. The pandemic could be permanently altering how and where we spend our money.
As of May, for every dollar of purchases Americans made online, 35 to 37 cents of that amount went to Amazon, according to Rakuten Intelligence figures. That's a little higher than in April, but we had spent at least 42 cents on every dollar of e-commerce on Amazon before the pandemic.
It doesn't seem like a big difference, but that's when we talk about the habits of many millions of people.
What does this mean? Amazon has been the online shopping stop for most Americans, but that habit hasn't been around as long during the pandemic. This could be due to Amazon temporary delivery issues, our switch to buying more groceries during this time, or other factors.
Compared to the first two months of 2020, people are spending a large chunk of their e-commerce budget with grocery delivery service Instacart, Target, Home Depot and Best Buy, according to Rakuten, who is licensed by more than 1 million Americans. to see your purchase receipts sent by email.
This news is not necessarily bad for Amazon. Americans have been shopping online more than ever during the pandemic. If this behavior persists, Amazon is a big winner, even if it takes a smaller slice of this much bigger ecommerce pie.
But for those of us who worry that some companies consume too much power, spreading the riches is probably a good thing.
Before we go …
Twitter's sweep against disinformation: Twitter is removing more than 170,000 accounts linked to China that fueled disinformation about the coronavirus and other issues, my colleague Kate Conger reported. This step followed an analysis by the Times that found what appeared to be a coordinated online campaign to expand the views of the Chinese government. It's another reminder of the cat-and-mouse game to develop government-backed online propaganda campaigns.
Who decides which habits are good for us? A Japanese teenager is struggling against government limits on the amount of time young people can spend playing video games or using the Internet. My colleagues Ben Dooley and Hikari hida He writes that concerns about children's video game addiction collide with discomfort over the government's intrusion into people's personal lives.
Beyond the "theater of diversity,quot;: The Washington Post writes about the effects of the small number of black investors on the top ranks of companies supporting young tech companies. The initial investment industry, writes the Post, is now facing career trajectory and a shortage of investment money for black founders of tech startups.
