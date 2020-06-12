The swirling rocks of Mars are fascinating

NASA shows an area of ​​Mars where the wind has swept up dust and sand from the surface to reveal the intricate layers of rock hidden underneath.

These rock layers were created by sediments that gradually accumulated and then hardened over the course of millions of years.

Due to Mars' habit of picking up dust and sending it high for countless miles, areas like this can get repeatedly engulfed in dust.

Most of the images we see of Mars show it to be dusty, dry, and often featureless. It is true that there are vast stretches of the planet that are covered in orange dust and sand with very few reference points, but to assume that this is all that Mars has to offer would be very damaging. The planet is actually an incredibly complex and feature rich world with a lot to do.

In a new blog post, NASA has chosen to highlight a particular area of ​​Mars that has a great personality. It is a Martian real estate located in Holden Crater, where the wind has swept away much of the dust from the surface and revealed the incredibly intricate layers of rock below.

"Much of Mars is covered in sand and dust, but in some places piles of sedimentary layers are visible," explains NASA. “In this image, an exquisite layering is revealed emerging from the sand in the southern Holden Crater. Sequences like these offer a window into the complicated geological history of Mars. "

For billions of years, thin layers of material covered the Martian surface and then hardened. Researchers know that Mars once had much more water than it does today, with great rivers and great lakes. As the rivers flowed, they gradually carried surface material along with them. It built up slowly and, thanks to the combination of pressure and time, solidified.

What we see here is the result of those natural processes. Wind, dust, and possibly even water have been carved out of the thick pile of sedimentary rocks, giving us a clear view of the many layers that make up the crust of Mars today. The area looks great, and is even of interest to NASA scientists.

"Holden Crater was once a candidate landing area for Curiosity, the Mars Science Laboratory, and is still an intriguing choice today," says NASA.

As tidy as it is, the surface of Mars is always changing, and that means it wouldn't take long for this slice of Martian eye candy to disappear once again under a layer of windblown dust and debris. When you talk about a planet with dust storms so big they can swallow the entire world, you never know what might disappear or reappear on the surface.