The suspect in the Paso Robles "ambush,quot; is suspected to have been identified; Intense State Manhunt Underway – Up News Info San Francisco

PASO ROBLES (Up News Info SF) – Mason James Lira, a passerby who allegedly ambushed a San Luis Obispo County deputy and was wanted for the murder of a homeless man, was conducting an intense statewide hunt on Thursday .

They also released a photo of the suspect and asked residents of Northern California, especially those in the Monterey area, to be on the lookout for Lira, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident began when Lara opened fire on a Paso Robles police station around 3:45 a.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said.

Staff on duty at the station at 900 Park Street observed the suspect outside his building who was armed with a firearm and began shooting at the police building. The police department requested assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and CHP. The suspect began shooting at the patrol cars as they entered the downtown Paso Robles area.

At approximately 4:19 a.m., two officers were searching the city center when they were attacked by the suspect. The suspect shot one of the officers in the face. The deputy's partner dragged him to safety and returned fire, Parkinson said. The bullet remains lodged in his head and is in serious condition, he said.

“We feel that this was an ambush; that he planned it, that he intended for officers to leave the police department and attack them, "Parkinson said.

The shooting occurred within a few minutes, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said. Two sheriff's deputies were shot when they arrived on the scene, injuring one. His partner returned fire, Cipolla said.

The deputy was flown to a trauma center outside the area. The sheriff's office did not release his name, but said he is a two-year veteran of the agency.

"It's not out of the woods," said Parkinson. "This is very serious,quot;.

Police and the sheriff's office were searching for clues and asked anyone with a surveillance video related to the shooting to contact authorities.

"We feel very confident that the suspect is no longer in our area," said Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis.

The search in the downtown area is over. Outstanding Suspect. The city center is still closed for evidence processing. PD & SO follow-up of potential clients. If you have video surveillance of the incident, contact PPR. – Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) June 10, 2020

The sheriff's office said the body of the second victim was discovered Wednesday morning near the Amtrak station at 8th Street and Pine Street in Paso Robles, a few blocks from where the agent was shot earlier. .

Lewis said the unidentified victim was a 58-year-old man who appeared to be a homeless person sitting or sleeping near the tracks. Lewis said the man was shot in the back of the head only once.

An intense search for the gunman in downtown Paso Robles concluded without finding the suspect, but the Paso Robles center remained closed after that for evidence processing.

Authorities said they believed he was a lone gunman.

The FBI, CHP, and the California Department of Justice are providing technical assistance to sheriff's detectives.

The Paso Robles Police Department is conducting the homicide investigation, while the Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer's shooting. Both investigations are ongoing.