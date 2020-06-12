The stars of ZEE5 The Casino kill on the cover of Filmfare

If you are looking for a show with some serious twists and turns, then ZEE5's latest offering "The Casino,quot; is definitely your best bet. Starring Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey and Mandana Karimi, the show not only increases the glamor quotient, but also offers an exciting story. What makes "The Casino,quot; stand out from other programs available in the digital space is that it is not trying to put a positive spin on things. Human flaws like greed and the thirst for power are brought into focus by showing that life is not as perfect as it seems. It's the intriguing plot of the show that ensures you're on the edge of your seat.

The main stars of the show also made a cover in Filmfare's latest digital special. Check it out below.

Now how cool is that?

Well, you've heard a lot about the show, so why not head to Zee5 and take a look at "The Casino,quot; for yourself?