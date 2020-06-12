The Spurs & # 39; Lonnie Walker reveals it was & # 39; sexually harassed, raped, abused by family members as a child

The hair that many wear to identify the Spurs protect Lonnie Walker IV is gone. No mohawk Without flat top. Without locks.

And, most importantly, there are no "demons," as the 21-year-old described them.

Walker, in an Instagram post on Thursday night, revealed that he had symbolically cut his hair so that the emotional wounds of his childhood can begin to heal. Starting in fifth grade, Walker said, she began to grow her hair as a way to deal with the sexual abuse of her family members.

MORE: What to know about the NBA's return in July

"The real truth of why I started doing this fifth grade early was a camouflage device for me," Walker wrote in the caption for his post. "During the summer of my fifth year, I was closer to more family. Some of those names will be left alone. I was closer. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got used to it because at that age you don't have & # 39; I don't know what is what.

"I was a gullible curious kid who didn't know what the real world was. I had the mentality that my hair was something I could control. My hair was what I could do, create and be mine. And it gave me () confidence.

"I was not at my best recently. The previous story popped into my head and mentally sucked,quot; hell "….. due to this virus, I started to really look in the mirror and see who really was even behind closed doors .

"Long story short. I have found inner peace and happiness through this journey, God willingly. I forgave everyone, even people who don't deserve it, why? Because it's a dead weight. Time waits for no one, so why should I waste my time on that?

"Cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me that hid the insecurity that I felt the world was not prepared for. But now better than ever. Go with the old. With the new. My mental skin , emotionally, physically and spiritually. Life will always be difficult. I have to play with the cards you dealt and try to make a winning hand. And if you lose. It is never a lost. It is a lesson. I am going to be out (Instagram) for a while still growing through this. I just know I love each and every one of you. Peace, love and happiness. "

Walker in the video he posted explains the progression of his hairstyles in high school and college. (He played one season in Miami before being selected No. 18 overall by San Antonio in the 2018 NBA Draft.)

Walker averaged 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game for the Spurs before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the 2019-20 NBA season in March. San Antonio is among the 22 teams participating in the season restart next month in Orlando, Florida.