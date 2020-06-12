The premiere of "Don't Do It" beats Thursday's ratings; 'Man with a constant plan' in goodbye – Up News Info

The strength of the ABC game show showed again on Thursday, with its new offering. No Hosted by Adam Scott, which premiered as the highest rated primetime show with a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 age demographic of adults and 4.21 million viewers.

There came a night when the most viewed original was the end of the CBS series of the protagonist of Matt LeBlanc Man with a plan (0.6, 4.95M), which closed its fourth and final stable season on the demo, while it accelerated in viewers.

Nestled between Holey Moley (0.7, 4.13M), stable on the first night in its new 8 PM slot, and Tell the truth (0.7, 3.63M), up to a tenth, No marked the second best debut in a new show of the summer after Fox Definitive label. The trio helped ABC headline the night on the show for the fourth consecutive Thursday.

CBS was the most watched network of the night with a Sheldon repeat the most viewed primetime repeat. He also offered a new Broke (0.5, 4.04M), even with last week. NBC, meanwhile, had new episodes of Dads Advice (0.3, 2.77M) and Blind point (0.2, 1.82M). They both fell a tenth week after week.

Fox Celebrity watch party (0.4, 1.57M) was stable last night, while the competition to seek love Labour of love (0.3, 980,000) increased both in demo and in viewers.

The CW had new episodes of Truth Burden (0.1, 540K) and In the dark (0.1, 440K). Both were constant.