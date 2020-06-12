The Oscars launch new guidelines to ensure nominees pass the diversity test

Instagram

The heads of the Academy Awards have formed a new workforce to ensure that competing films meet the & # 39; standards of representation and inclusion & # 39; after national protests against racism.

Movie bosses submitting their films for Best Oscars consideration must now check a series of diversity charts before their project can be processed.

Officials at the organization behind the Academy Awards have released a series of new guidelines that filmmakers must adhere to in order for their work to be eligible for the grand prize.

The heads of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have implemented a five-year project to boost diversity at the award ceremony after years of criticism surrounding the 'so white' Oscars.

A new task force of industry leaders will oversee the "standards of representation and inclusion" and any short film will not be eligible.

"We know that there is much more work to be done to ensure equal opportunities across the board," said the Academy CEO. Dawn Hudson said. "The need to address this problem is urgent."

The rules will not apply to movies competing for next year's Oscars.

Among other changes, the Best Picture category will now feature 10 still movies annually. For several years, Oscar voters have been told they can nominate up to 10 movies, but only movies that reached a certain number of votes could be included. Now, the top 10 most popular movies among voters will make up the category.