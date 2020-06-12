The MixtapE! Features Chloe x Halle, Leon Bridges, and more new music.

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of ear candy. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're being honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)
As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Another week less, music lovers. And while things may seem backwards right now, what hasn't changed is the hope, beauty, and funk frankly available through our Spotify playlists. As the industry slowly begins to return to business as normal, new releases have rebounded, leaving much to examine and be part of its permanent turnover.
As always, we have heard (almost) everything and we have returned with the best of the best of this week.
Your playlist for the weekend of June 12-14, 2020 has arrived. You're welcome.
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Chloe x Halle – "Excuse me,quot;
The Bailey sisters did that. Over the course of 13 tracks on his newly released sophomore album Ungodly hour, the Grown-ish stars and Beyoncé The protégés have definitely argued that they are not only the future of R,amp;B, but also of music. Final point. Get started with this awesome track if you're looking for an entry point, but take the time for a full listening party. They deserve it.
Lion bridges With. Martin Terrace – "Sweeter,quot;
The neo-soul singer offers a big surprise as he reflects on his career and his place in the United States. "Hoping for a sweeter life," he admits in the chorus about a sparse production that allows his voice to stay powerfully front and center. Instead, I'm just a repeating story / Why do I feel skin dark as night / I can't feel peace with those judging eyes. "
Teyana Taylor With. Magnet – "Wake up love,quot;
Teyana and her husband Magnet Shupert join this romantic challenge that only anticipates the imminent release of their next LP THE ALBUM grow up. And who doesn't love revealing a surprise pregnancy?
Jorja Smith – "Rose Rouge,quot;
The British R,amp;B singer offers six minutes of pure, unadulterated jazz in this version of the St Germain song that serves as the lead single for the upcoming compilation album. Blue Note Re: imagined.
Aluna With. SG Lewis – "Warrior,quot;
Aluna Francis from the electronic duo AlunaGeorge continues her solo effort with this sensual single that sees her teaming up with the deep house producer. "I have seen black women speak out, risk their lives and enjoy their blackness in a world that does not celebrate it," sh said of the bright track in a statement. "This song is for you, my queens, because even when you are being gentle and gentle, tender and sweet, you have had to fight for that right. & # 39; Warrior & # 39; is a portrait of a woman in the shadows. Instead, she has to see herself, waiting for others, calling that warrior spirit, the one that makes us brave enough to be ourselves. "
T-pain – "Get up,quot;
The King of Auto-Tune and Masked singer The winner of the first season returns with a hymn for the times, reminding those who have been knocked down that "the only thing that matters is what you will do when you get up."
Shamir – "On my own,quot;
The non-binary musician returns with this excellent alternative pop anthem inspired by a recent breakup. Her vocal countertenor is right at home on the track's indie rock-inspired sound, an exciting sign of what's to come on her upcoming LP, due out this fall.
Kiana Ledé – "Dear Mr. President,quot;
The rising star offers a timely and moving update for PinkThe iconic 2006 song. The pain in his voice will stay with you long after you've stopped listening.
Young T AND Bugsey With. DaBaby – "Do not rush,quot;
For the second official remix of their song that took TikTok by storm, the British duo searched abroad and gave DaBaby a guest verse as dirty as it is fantastic.
Dua Saleh – "Cat scratch,quot;
The South American non-binary artist continues to forge his own exciting and unique path with the release of his second EP, Rosetta. Instead of trying to describe something that is truly indescribable, we encourage you to take the journey. You will understand once you do.
Bonus Tracks:
Naeem – "Stone Harbor,quot;: the artist formally known as Spank rock come back with Startisha her first album in nine years and first recorded using her real name. This garage-inspired song is one of the first, a love song written for her boyfriend.
Jon Batiste – "We are the Late show Bandleader offers an enthusiastic hymn that will take you to church.
Ruth B. – "If I Have A Son,quot;: In this disturbing song, the black Canadian singer addresses her real fears about welcoming a child to the world.
UMI – "Pretty Girl hi!": The rising R,amp;B star shoots absolutely in this latest sun-drenched single.
Andrea Valle – "Wild,quot;: The Philadelphia-based R,amp;B / neo-soul singer offers a true contender for Song of the Summer. This will make you want a warm night on the sweaty dance floors.
Happy listening!