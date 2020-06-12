The Magic Johnson movie is in process

WENN

A documentary film about the life and legacy of the legendary basketball player is in development following the success of the Michael Jordan documentary series.

Basketball icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson will have his life story adapted for the screen after the great success of the recent Michael Jordan docu series

The Los Angeles Lakers legend has given "unprecedented access" to production officials at XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films to put together the film, which has yet to be named director, Variety reports.

Johnson won five National Basketball Association Championship titles with the Lakers in the 1980s, claimed the gold medal at the 1992 Olympics as a member of the US national team. USA And he's been inducted twice into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

He is also known as an advocate for HIV / AIDS research and prevention after revealing that he was HIV positive in 1991 and for his success as an entrepreneur after his retirement from the sport.

"In these unprecedented times we need movies that celebrate heroes more than ever," XTR CEO Bryn Mooser said in a statement.

"As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson's accomplishments both on and off the field are something worth highlighting in the world and we are excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers on their remarkable journey. "

News of the feature film project comes weeks after Jordan's career was vetted by "The last Dance", which became the most popular ESPN documentary in network history.