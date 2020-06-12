The leader of the Board Confessional was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident

Instagram

Chris Carrabba will have to undergo surgery and months of rehabilitation as he is hospitalized after suffering serious injuries after a serious motorcycle accident.

Up News Info –

Dash Confessional Leader Chris Carrabba He is on a long road to recovery after suffering "serious injuries" in a motorcycle accident earlier this month, June 2020.

The 45-year-old singer took to Twitter on June 11, 2020 to reveal that he is currently in hospital after the accident, which occurred on June 6.

Along with a photo of him in a hospital bed, wearing a face mask in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Chris wrote: "Hello friends, on June 6 I had a motorcycle accident. My injuries were serious but not life threatening. I I owe it to the amazing doctors, nurses, and medical team to treat me with my infinite gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehabilitation to come. "

Chris continued his post to talk about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd and how he's doing his best to keep up with the news despite being in the hospital.

"I have not lost sight of the social problems in question and even in the condition in which I find myself, it seems important to affirm that I support the lives of black people," he added. "In the near future, you probably won't be able to follow the news as much as you normally would. If you don't hear from me on critical social issues (sic), I am confident you will know my position."

After thanking the companies that made the protective clothing he was wearing at the time of the accident, Chris concluded: "I would also like to thank my family and friends for coming together to support me in this time of need." I would like to thank you for helping me during my recovery. This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I am grateful to have your support as I do so. "