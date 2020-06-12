The latest photos of Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are too glamorous



Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have been friends since childhood. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is also very close to them. Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya have grown up together and all three want to become actresses. While Ananya has already made her Bollywood debut, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Suhana are completing their studies before considering a Bollywood career. But these beauties are often seen at B-town parties looking super glamorous alongside other celebrities.



Today, Ananya and Shanaya took to Instagram to share some lovely photos. The two are seen posing together and look very white in hell. Suhana commented on the photos saying, "Wow, you really got the caption back." As Ananya had subtitled the post as: "We will be best friends forever … because you already know too much."

Well, we hope this trio stays together forever.



